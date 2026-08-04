Here's the Reason Capital One Says It Debanked President Trump

In February, JPMorgan also admitted it closed dozens of bank accounts associated with President Trump. Other conservative groups and individuals also have reported their financial institutions closed their accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit over their political views. The Obama administration had Operation Chokepoint, which debanked not just conservatives but the crypto industry, gun rights groups, and others. Biden continued that practice.

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ABC News is applauding the debanking of President Trump, who has made the practice a focus of his presidency. Capital One reportedly closed hundreds of accounts associated with President Trump's businesses, citing "anti-money laundering" reasons.

JUST IN: Capital One says it closed hundreds of bank accounts associated with President Trump and his businesses in 2021 "for anti-money laundering reasons," according to a recent court filing from the financial institution.



Read more: https://t.co/WR53gFyiF0 pic.twitter.com/0ZPN45QFic — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2026

Here's more:

Capital One says it closed hundreds of bank accounts associated with President Donald Trump and his businesses in 2021 "for anti-money laundering reasons," according to a recent court filing from the financial institution. Capital One disclosed the money laundering review for the first time in a motion to throw out the president's lawsuit against the bank over the closure of his businesses' bank accounts, which the Trump family has alleged was politically motivated and unlawful. While the bank did not accuse the Trump Organization of money laundering, Capital One said Trump's accounts were closed after a monthslong review by the bank's anti-money laundering team -- not for political reasons as alleged by the president and his family.

But tell us more about how President Trump is a "dictator" and a "king." Banks wouldn't close accounts if any of that were even remotely true.

This is the most disingenuous headline I’ve ever seen. Shame on you, @ABC — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) August 3, 2026

They have no shame.

Bet the libs wished the had any integrity right about now pic.twitter.com/7Dmo2XGWl2 — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 4, 2026

They have no integrity or moral authority on this matter, either.

Its funny how you try to spin it in the exact direction that Capital One isnt the one being sued. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 3, 2026

All they do is spin to make President Trump look bad and their lies look good.

Capital One itself admitted it found no money laundering activity.

Capital One’s actual defense in the Trump Org lawsuit over alleged political debanking after January 6:



“No finding of actual money laundering exists.”



Their words. Not mine.



And yet ABC News is still pushing the opposite. These people are begging to get sued for defamation… https://t.co/hlOLHeoSKu pic.twitter.com/i8oBJi7mEC — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 3, 2026

Incredible. Simply incredible.

This headline is absolutely BULLS**T.



Capital One admits there was no evidence of money laundering.



They debanked Trump and others because they didn’t like him. @ABC is completely disingenuous. However much you hate the media, it is NOT ENOUGH. https://t.co/VcVmtqm9z3 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) August 3, 2026

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The Democrats have made it very clear that they will weaponize the government against conservatives if they regain power. Making sure conservatives can't bank, thereby making sure we can't pay our rent, buy groceries, get our paychecks, or operate in society is one way to do that.

And we should believe they'd do this. They've already shown they're capable of it.

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