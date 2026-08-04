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Here's the Reason Capital One Says It Debanked President Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 4:30 PM
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Here's the Reason Capital One Says It Debanked President Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In February, JPMorgan also admitted it closed dozens of bank accounts associated with President Trump. Other conservative groups and individuals also have reported their financial institutions closed their accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit over their political views. The Obama administration had Operation Chokepoint, which debanked not just conservatives but the crypto industry, gun rights groups, and others. Biden continued that practice.

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ABC News is applauding the debanking of President Trump, who has made the practice a focus of his presidency. Capital One reportedly closed hundreds of accounts associated with President Trump's businesses, citing "anti-money laundering" reasons.

Here's more:

Capital One says it closed hundreds of bank accounts associated with President Donald Trump and his businesses in 2021 "for anti-money laundering reasons," according to a recent court filing from the financial institution. 

Capital One disclosed the money laundering review for the first time in a motion to throw out the president's lawsuit against the bank over the closure of his businesses' bank accounts, which the Trump family has alleged was politically motivated and unlawful. 

While the bank did not accuse the Trump Organization of money laundering, Capital One said Trump's accounts were closed after a monthslong review by the bank's anti-money laundering team -- not for political reasons as alleged by the president and his family.

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But tell us more about how President Trump is a "dictator" and a "king." Banks wouldn't close accounts if any of that were even remotely true.

They have no shame.

They have no integrity or moral authority on this matter, either.

All they do is spin to make President Trump look bad and their lies look good.

Capital One itself admitted it found no money laundering activity.

Incredible. Simply incredible.

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The Democrats have made it very clear that they will weaponize the government against conservatives if they regain power. Making sure conservatives can't bank, thereby making sure we can't pay our rent, buy groceries, get our paychecks, or operate in society is one way to do that.

And we should believe they'd do this. They've already shown they're capable of it.

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News Topics ABC NEWS | DONALD TRUMP | LAWSUIT
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