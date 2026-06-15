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JD Vance Thanks Americans for Their Patience As Iran Deal Is Finalized

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 15, 2026 8:00 AM
JD Vance Thanks Americans for Their Patience As Iran Deal Is Finalized
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

Vice President JD Vance thanked Americans for their patience as the Iran war appears to be coming to a close. 

Iran and the Trump administration finalized a deal on Sunday that ends the conflict, with all military operations set to cease, the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen, and the American blockade of Iranian ports and vessels to be lifted.

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"My primary message to the American people is thank you because of your patience," the vice president said. "I think that we've solved the problem that has plagued this country again for well before I was even born, which is a terrorist supporting Iran that was pursuing a nuclear weapon. We are now at a place here where we can say with confidence they're not going to get a nuclear weapon."

He added that the end of the conflict is expected to bring a brighter economic future not only for the region, but for the world, as a weakened Iran encourages greater Western investment throughout the Middle East. The region has long remained a largely untapped economic market, and deeper cooperation and integration with the West would not only promote regional stability, but also open dynamic new opportunities that benefit both sides.

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"If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years," Vance said. "It's going to end the war. It's going to make the Middle East more investable. It's going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people."

This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life and longer than that. And what the president has really set us to do is to certainly eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran. That's done. But now possibly to build to a new era of Middle East prosperity and success where it's not a region of the world where the United States has to worry about so much but where, frankly, we can generate a lot of prosperity for the American people out of that region, that's a very, very big win. And it all happened because the president stuck with it.

This comes after the Iranian regime and the United States reached a final agreement on Sunday, with the formal signing of the deal set to take place Friday in Switzerland. Both President Trump and Iranian officials announced the deal on social media, as Americans hope the agreement will mark the beginning of a lasting end to the conflict.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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