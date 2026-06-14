Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

The U.S. and Iran have completed a peace deal, President Donald Trump posted on social media.

Trump said in the Truth Social post that the Strait of Hormuz will open and the U.S. will remove its blockade.

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“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

BREAKING: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement, with both sides reportedly agreeing to an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. Sharif said the deal is… pic.twitter.com/XxHgCDlbfI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: TRUMP-IRAN PEACE DEAL REACHED, SIGNING IS JUNE 19 — Pakistan announces



PEACEMAKER-IN-CHIEF, and on his birthday!! 🇺🇸



"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has… pic.twitter.com/2VXaiEwcqm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces the US and Iran’s peace deal is now COMPLETE



The Strait of Hormuz is OPEN, and the US naval blockade is lifted.



Thank GOD. Now, back to focusing on DOMESTIC ISSUES.



🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PtLaM2MXsx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2026





TRUMP: Victoria Coates of the Heritage Foundation is absolutely fantastic! She gets it like few other do. Thank you Victoria. Iran will never have a Nuclear weapon, and the Strait of Hormuz will be opening up for business very shortly!!! President DJT pic.twitter.com/QM3GOsBapx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

The U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran on Feb. 28.

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