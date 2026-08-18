Bill Maher Seems to Be the Only Liberal Who Understands This About Islam

It’s a great clip, and the person who edited the Islamist nonsense into it to further prove Bill Maher’s point was a nice touch. In 2014, the HBO host was a guest on Charlie Rose, a journalist and former CBS News anchor before he was caught up in the Me Too hurricane, where he spoke about the threat of radical Islam and how there’s really no such thing as a moderate Muslim. Rose was aghast at this point, and it seems Maher is the only liberal, at least one with a weekly show, that understands that this religion is the mother lode of bad ideas. Maher thinks all religions are stupid, but this one is especially illiberal. It’s also not like other religions, a point that has led to many a progressive calling the comedian a bigot. He simply reiterates what’s in the text. It’s not good:

“Bill Maher CHALLENGES Charlie Rose on Islam: “Find Me a Moderate Muslim” Charlie Rose: Would you come to this table and have a debate about this with a moderate Muslim? Bill Maher: Find one, yes. Find one. I saw Howard Dean on TV, and he said, “I'm about as Islamic as they… pic.twitter.com/G10bquvSCh

Charlie Rose: Would you come to this table and have a debate about this with a moderate Muslim?

Bill Maher: Find one, yes. Find one.

I saw Howard Dean on TV, and he said,

“I'm about as Islamic as they are,” distancing the vast numbers of Islamic people around the world from that. That's just not true.

Charlie Rose: It is true.

Bill Maher: It is not true, Charlie. There is a connecting tissue between

Charlie Rose: You mean, behind every Muslim is a future member of some radical

Bill Maher: Let me finish.

[…]

Bill Maher: There are illiberal beliefs that are held by vast numbers of Muslim people.

Charlie Rose: Vast number of Christians, too.

Bill Maher: No, you know, that's not true.

Speaker (Islam Net): These are general views that every Muslim actually has. Every Muslim believes in these things. Just because they are not telling you about it doesn't mean they don't believe in that.

Bill Maher: Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you leave the Christian religion, you should be killed for it.

Vast numbers of Christians do not treat women as second-class citizens. Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you draw a picture of Jesus Christ, you should get killed for it.

But most Muslim people in the world do condone violence just for what you think.

Charlie Rose: How do you know that?

Bill Maher: First of all, they say it. There's a Pew poll of Egypt from a few years ago: 82%, I think it was, said stoning is the appropriate punishment for adultery; over 80% thought death was the appropriate punishment for leaving the Muslim religion.

Charlie Rose: Well, I do.

Bill Maher: So to claim that this religion is like other religions is just naive and plain wrong. It is not like other religions.

Charlie Rose: I don't think the Quran teaches them to do these kind of

Bill Maher: Well, you're wrong about that. The Quran absolutely has on every page stuff that's horrible about how the infidel should be treated.