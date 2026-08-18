The Left Held a Vigil for Jason Arday, and It Blamed All the Wrong People for His Death

The Left has taken all the wrong lessons from the rise, fall, and untimely death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday. After it was exposed that Arday was not only a plagiarist, but that he fabricated much of his history, his professional work, and even his accomplishments, Arday resigned from his job.

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He was found dead in a London home late last week, and while no official cause of death has been released yet, the speculation is that media scrutiny and the collapse of his career drove Arday to commit suicide. Yesterday, a memorial rally was held in London for Arday.

Here's some of what Andy Ngo saw at the event.

“White lies matter”



Photos from my secret attendance at the Jason Arday memorial in London on Aug. 17.



Arday was a Cambridge University DEI academic who had to resign in disgrace after journalists began reporting on his plagiarism, academic fraud and serial hoaxes.



Thousands… pic.twitter.com/OFvZ39lUvj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2026

They blamed white people, the media, and everyone and anyone except for Jason Arday, who lied, and the Cambridge officials who elevated him without questioning his claims or digging into his academic work and record.

In fact, even after the claims came out, Cambridge defended Arday and said the reports were a "vile campaign to undermine his credibility."

One of the worst parts of this entire Jason Arday saga, other than how it ended, is that even after his fraud was already public and extensively documented, Cambridge University decided that the appropriate response was to denounce the exposure of the truth as a “vile campaign to… https://t.co/D7oDgWiCbI pic.twitter.com/cD0RuvNecW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 17, 2026

Incredible.

I’m undercover at the London rally for the deceased DEI academic fraud Jason Arday. Thousands are here to defend DEI and the lies of Arday, who k—lled himself after he was outed by journalists as a fraud.



The crowd are doing BLM-style chants and fist pumps, mirroring how BLM is… pic.twitter.com/1bQJWSmtgP — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2026

This was the mentality of the crowd:

At the Proffesor Jason Arday vigil.



Diane Abbott visually emotional



racism within MSM is responsible for his death. pic.twitter.com/AKQTkSmUut — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 17, 2026

That the mainstream media is racist is laughable, and the misspelling of "proffesor" is the cherry on top of this wrong-take sundae.

There is a very serious and dangerous aspect to this. It's lies like these that start race riots, such as the ones in 2020 after George Floyd died. These idiots don't know what they are doing and it can have very real consequences, none of them good. pic.twitter.com/DUHu926Nsc — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 17, 2026

To the contrary, they know exactly what they are doing.

Never forget that Arday sicced police and lawyers on people to silence them from reporting out his lies and plagiarism. It took very brave people to continue investigating when others were intimidated into stopping.



Arday killed himself once his house of lies finally collapsed… https://t.co/WePc90DlZz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2026

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"From Jussie Smollett to George Floyd, leftists always pick unethical, violent and/or fraudulent people as their heroes," Ngo wrote.

British political journalist Isabel Oakeshott didn't mince words when talking about Arday.

😳 Isabel Oakeshott did not hold back on TalkTV this morning.



Speaking about the death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday, she was extremely blunt and to the point:



“Suicide is the most horrendous thing that anyone can do to themselves or their family. It is an utterly,… pic.twitter.com/cejn7L54Ah — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) August 17, 2026

"Suicide is the most horrendous thing that anyone can do to themselves, obviously, but their family. It is an utterly, utterly tragic and selfish thing to do," she said. "I know people that have been heavily affected by suicide and of course there is then a blame game."

"But ultimately, it's not anyone else's fault. It is on the person that took that decisions. And, bluntly, Jason Arday was a fraud," Oakeshott continued. "He had made things up to get to the position that he was in, massively embellishing his credentials, and made a whole career out of that. And then it all came tumbling down and he wasn't tough enough to ride it out."

Other leftist groups showed up, too, including the Good Law Project, which also targets women's rights activists who fight against trans ideology.

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Jolyon Maugham, the founder of the Good Law Project charity that advocated for Jason Arday after he was exposed as an academic DEI fraud, was in attendance at the London memorial for the disgraced academic who k—lled himself after being exposed.



Maugham’s group acted as… pic.twitter.com/A9Xc7XTTPI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2026

The rally was organized by Stand up to Racism.

Far-left group “Stand Up to Racism,” who regularly protests in support of mass illegal migration, has announced a rally for fraudster and liar Jason Arday in London on Aug. 17 at Trafalgar Square. pic.twitter.com/QGGUgqzYpN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2026

It's clear that the Left is not going to let this narrative that racism is to blame for Arday's downfall go.

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