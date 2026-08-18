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The Left Held a Vigil for Jason Arday, and It Blamed All the Wrong People for His Death

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 10:00 AM
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The Left Held a Vigil for Jason Arday, and It Blamed All the Wrong People for His Death
Photo via the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education / Jason Arday

The Left has taken all the wrong lessons from the rise, fall, and untimely death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday. After it was exposed that Arday was not only a plagiarist, but that he fabricated much of his history, his professional work, and even his accomplishments, Arday resigned from his job.

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He was found dead in a London home late last week, and while no official cause of death has been released yet, the speculation is that media scrutiny and the collapse of his career drove Arday to commit suicide. Yesterday, a memorial rally was held in London for Arday.

Here's some of what Andy Ngo saw at the event.

They blamed white people, the media, and everyone and anyone except for Jason Arday, who lied, and the Cambridge officials who elevated him without questioning his claims or digging into his academic work and record.

In fact, even after the claims came out, Cambridge defended Arday and said the reports were a "vile campaign to undermine his credibility."

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Incredible.

This was the mentality of the crowd: 

That the mainstream media is racist is laughable, and the misspelling of "proffesor" is the cherry on top of this wrong-take sundae.

To the contrary, they know exactly what they are doing.

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"From Jussie Smollett to George Floyd, leftists always pick unethical, violent and/or fraudulent people as their heroes," Ngo wrote.

British political journalist Isabel Oakeshott didn't mince words when talking about Arday.

"Suicide is the most horrendous thing that anyone can do to themselves, obviously, but their family. It is an utterly, utterly tragic and selfish thing to do," she said. "I know people that have been heavily affected by suicide and of course there is then a blame game."

"But ultimately, it's not anyone else's fault. It is on the person that took that decisions. And, bluntly, Jason Arday was a fraud," Oakeshott continued. "He had made things up to get to the position that he was in, massively embellishing his credentials, and made a whole career out of that. And then it all came tumbling down and he wasn't tough enough to ride it out."

Other leftist groups showed up, too, including the Good Law Project, which also targets women's rights activists who fight against trans ideology.

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The rally was organized by Stand up to Racism.

It's clear that the Left is not going to let this narrative that racism is to blame for Arday's downfall go.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | ANDY NGO | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | MEDIA BIAS | UNITED KINGDOM
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