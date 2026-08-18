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Trump Just Dropped a Major Update on Iran

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 18, 2026 9:46 AM
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Trump Just Dropped a Major Update on Iran
X/The White House

President Donald Trump says there is no ongoing dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he revealed in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The President’s comment as talks were usually happening in some capacity even when tensions skyrocket between the two nations. 

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“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating,” Trump posted.

“All water mines have been removed or detonated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday morning, he said that he would strike Oman if they negatively interfered with the situation between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, as the two Middle Eastern nations are reportedly hammering out a deal regarding the Strait of Hormuz. 

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s**t out of them,” Trump told the outlet, stressing that he does not have a “time schedule” for when he wants the conflict to conclude. 

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The outlet noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June was scheduled to end on Tuesday, but Iran has already violated the ceasefire agreement weeks ago after it struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz. 

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News Topics IRAN | DONALD TRUMP | OMAN | TRUTH SOCIAL
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