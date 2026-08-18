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CNN Blows a Gasket Over Trump Slapping Down One of Their Reporters Again

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 18, 2026 6:50 AM
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CNN Blows a Gasket Over Trump Slapping Down One of Their Reporters Again
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump hosted the teen lifeguard and the boy he saved in Santa Cruz in July, but that wasn’t on CNN’s Kristen Holmes’s mind. It was some cockamamie question about Natalie Harp, who has become the subject of gross innuendo from Democrats, specifically Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who insinuated that Trump was sleeping with his staff. No, that would be you people, Jon. Your party is the world heavyweight champions of s**ting where you eat, screwing aides, and even raping them allegedly. So, shut it. 

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Holmes wasn’t as overt, but questions are arising, and Trump wasn’t having any of it, essentially telling her to shut the hell up. CNN blew a gasket, posting a statement of support. It’s the usual game. It won’t stop Trump from slapping around reporters from this outlet. 

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Ossoff, who Trump called Pee-Wee Herman, tried to clean up his remarks last night, but we all knew what he meant. 

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Own it, soy boy. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | JON OSSOFF | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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