CNN Blows a Gasket Over Trump Slapping Down One of Their Reporters Again

President Donald Trump hosted the teen lifeguard and the boy he saved in Santa Cruz in July, but that wasn’t on CNN’s Kristen Holmes’s mind. It was some cockamamie question about Natalie Harp, who has become the subject of gross innuendo from Democrats, specifically Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who insinuated that Trump was sleeping with his staff. No, that would be you people, Jon. Your party is the world heavyweight champions of s**ting where you eat, screwing aides, and even raping them allegedly. So, shut it.

Advertisement

Jon Ossoff attempts to clean up his "travel with Natalie" line by claiming it was a commentary about all of President Trump's White House aides in general.



Yes, I'm sure that's exactly what he meant by referring to that one specific person in the way that he did pic.twitter.com/5fZc5emEyd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2026

How CNN’s Abby Phillip frames Jon Ossoff’s disgusting “travel with Natalie” smear of Trump and Natalie Harp on NewsNight:



“A Democrat STAR is getting under MAGA’s skin after picking a fight with President Teump over one of his closest aides.”



This is why nobody trusts the… pic.twitter.com/yeBFNKzWTb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 18, 2026

Holmes wasn’t as overt, but questions are arising, and Trump wasn’t having any of it, essentially telling her to shut the hell up. CNN blew a gasket, posting a statement of support. It’s the usual game. It won’t stop Trump from slapping around reporters from this outlet.

President Trump thanks God and the HERO lifeguard Ryder Williams who saved Nathaniel Rai:



“He’s a REAL HERO! And you’re a real lucky guy. God was watching you!” pic.twitter.com/xJeAz5Xwc7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

.@KristenhCNN is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers.



These scumbags are the lowest of the low. pic.twitter.com/oUrwbAtBfJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Quiet. QUIET! You're very disrespectful in front of this young man. Don't you find her disrespectful? He understands! Quiet. Who are you with?



CNN: I’m with CNN.



TRUMP: Fake News. You’re fake news! You're a loud, boisterous person. You’re fake news! BE QUIET.… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

Ossoff, who Trump called Pee-Wee Herman, tried to clean up his remarks last night, but we all knew what he meant.

.@KristenhCNN: Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling. https://t.co/EWgPy7mXQP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

Natalie Harp is an American success story, both personally and professionally. She survived a usually fatal bone cancer - which she credits to President Trump’s right to try policies - and as a young woman has worked tirelessly at the highest levels in the White House. Cheers to… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 17, 2026

CNN issued a statement condemning President Trump after he shut down their reporter, Kristen Holmes, during a heated exchange. pic.twitter.com/GCKkEah4lW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2026

Advertisement

Own it, soy boy.

REPORTER: "Jon Ossoff said that you'd rather travel with your aide Natalie Harp…"



TRUMP: "Who said that?"



REPORTER: "Jon Ossoff."



TRUMP: "You mean Pee-wee Herman?” pic.twitter.com/CYCwO76NlV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.