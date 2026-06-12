Questions Are Emerging After Thousands of Los Angeles Ballots Were Apparently Rejected

Rumors are spreading across social media that thousands of ballots submitted with votes for Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles County were outright rejected for lacking signatures and others failing signature verification requirements. Some accounts have gone further, alleging that the rejected ballots were disproportionately expected to benefit Spencer Pratt, though that claim has not been independently verified.

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The original social media account that brought attention to the issue claimed that roughly 18,000 ballots had been rejected. Los Angeles County officials pushed back on the figure, acknowledging rejected ballots but asserting that the actual number was closer to 12,000.

So like if it was 20 votes, I’d understand. There’s going to be a reasonable margin of error.



But it’s 18,000 votes, all for Spencer Pratt that have been rejected. That’s not an accident.



It’s treason.



Committed by the people who want to “defend democracy” whatever that means. https://t.co/AbOpAvpSgw — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) June 11, 2026

"This is incorrect/deceptive," the official Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk X account replied. "Countywide (not just in the City of L.A.) the number of ballots challenged based on signature matching is 9,713, and unsigned 2,991. All have been contacted with information on how to respond and ensure their ballot can be counted."

This is incorrect/deceptive — countywide (not just in the City of L.A.) the number of ballots challenged based on signature matching is 9,713, and unsigned 2,991. All have been contacted with information on how to respond and ensure their ballot can be counted. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) June 11, 2026

It is also unclear how anyone could know the rejected ballots were intended to support Pratt, since mail-in ballots that are rejected for signature issues are not opened. Claims that the rejected ballots were specifically destined for one candidate remain purely speculative.

Likewise, assertions that the 12,000 to 18,000 rejected ballots could have changed the outcome of the race do not appear to hold up. Even if every rejected ballot had all been cast for Pratt, he would still trail progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who currently holds a lead of roughly 30,000 votes.

Another interesting aspect of the situation is that Los Angeles County's ballot rejection rate in the primary election is actually significantly lower than the statewide average. California generally has a ballot rejection rate of around 0.9 percent. Based on the county's reported figure of roughly 12,000 rejected ballots, Los Angeles County's rejection rate appears to be approximately 0.57 percent, which is well below the state's typical average. The rate also remains below the county's typical rejection rate.

This comes amid nationwide speculation surrounding Los Angeles' mayoral primary, as Spencer Pratt, despite leading in the polls and holding an early advantage while votes were initially counted, was ultimately unable to secure a victory. On election night, Pratt and his supporters celebrated a surprisingly strong performance, while progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman tearfully thanked supporters and staff for believing in her vision for Los Angeles in remarks that many interpreted as bordering on a concession speech.

However, in the days following the election, Pratt's roughly 30,000-vote lead quickly began to evaporate. By the weekend, Raman had overtaken him and built a lead of approximately 3,000 votes. Since then, her advantage has continued to grow, and as of Friday, she remains firmly ahead of Pratt.

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It remains unclear what Pratt intends to do next, though many supporters hope he remains involved in politics after running one of the most energetic and effective Republican campaigns in recent memory. Steve Hilton, the Republican candidate for governor who advanced to the general election, has said there is a place for Pratt on his campaign and potentially in his administration. Hilton specifically pointed to homelessness as an area where Pratt could play a role, noting that it was one of the central issues of his campaign and saying he would welcome Pratt's help in addressing the state's homelessness crisis.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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