A Hilton-Pratt Dream Team? Steve Hilton Says He's All In.

Spencer Pratt may be out of the race for Los Angeles mayor, but his political future may be far from over.

In an interview Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who is set to advance to the general election in November, said he would love to have Pratt join him on the campaign trail as Republicans mount an ambitious effort to turn the deep-blue state red. Pratt's unconventional but highly effective campaign operation, mastery of social media, and ability to communicate directly with voters helped fuel his rise during the mayoral race and could prove to be a major asset for Hilton as he seeks to expand the Republican coalition across California.

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🚨A NEW CALIFORNIA COALITION?🚨



"100%. I'd love that."@SteveHiltonx says @spencerpratt's energy, ideas, and homelessness plan deserve a statewide audience—even if Los Angeles voters won't get that choice. pic.twitter.com/kFGPAy7564 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 10, 2026

"Steve, would you consider having Spencer Pratt go around the state and campaign with you or for you?" Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked.

"One hundred percent," Hilton replied. "He made such an incredible impact. It's an absolute travesty that Los Angeles, as a city, won't have the same choice that the whole state will have. He laid out incredible plans. Of course, everyone talks about his amazing campaign ads, and that's true, but they forget that he had incredibly strong substantive policies, especially on homelessness, which I said at the time, that's exactly what we need, not just in L.A., but statewide."

"One hundred percent. I'd love that. He represents the kind of energy we need," Hilton added.

This comes as Hilton faces a steep uphill battle heading into November, with Democrats rapidly unifying behind their nominee Xavier Becerra. Among those backing Becerra are Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

It is set to take nothing short of a miracle for Hilton to win the governor's race, as California remains one of the strongest Democratic states in the nation. The combination of Hilton and Pratt, however, could give Republicans a unique opportunity to inject new energy into the race, generate massive media attention, and mobilize voters in ways traditional campaigns often struggle to achieve.

Whether that will be enough to overcome California's political realities remains to be seen.

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