President Trump announced Wednesday night that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles will investigate why it takes California so long to count votes, as state officials have warned it may take weeks before the final election results are known.

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California's prolonged vote-counting process has not only fueled concerns of election integrity but has also drawn significant criticism from Republicans, as they now hold a major stake in California's election integrity, and delays could affect two key opportunities to shift the political direction of one of the nation's most progressive states.

Steve Hilton is currently leading the state's gubernatorial primary, and Spencer Pratt is expected to advance to the general election in the Los Angeles mayoral race. While both candidates currently appear on track to advance, the continued counting of mail-in ballots could quickly alter the trajectory of the election.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump announces a U.S. Attorney investigation into Democrat CHEATING and mail-in shenanigans as California votes slowly pour in for Dems



“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under… https://t.co/XeBJMKudM0 pic.twitter.com/2llScANDsy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

"The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS."

"There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles," Trump added in a separate post. "Why the vote counting DELAY??? President DJT."

Steve Hilton currently leads in California's gubernatorial race, though only 56 percent of the vote has been counted since Tuesday's primary election. Hilton stands at 27.6 percent support, while former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra follows with 25.6 percent, and billionaire Tom Steyer trails at 19.8 percent.

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has already secured a spot in the general election with 35 percent of the vote, while Spencer Pratt sits in second place at 29.9 percent. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman trails at 22.8 percent.

However, as is often the case in California, the continued counting of mail-in ballots could still reshape both races, potentially pushing Becerra or Steyer ahead of Hilton, or Raman ahead of Pratt. Republicans remain hopeful that the state's apparent shift to the right, seen in the 2024 presidential election and recent statewide polling, will be large enough to withstand any late changes in the vote count.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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