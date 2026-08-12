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Could Bruce Blakeman Unseat Kathy Hochul?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 9:00 AM
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Could Bruce Blakeman Unseat Kathy Hochul?
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

After what happened in Michigan last week and Wisconsin last night, we are hesitant to trust the polls. After all, polls said Kamala Harris was going to be president, too. But maybe one of these times the pollsters will get it right, and there'd be no better place to start than the New York governor's race.

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A new poll shows Republican Bruce Blakeman gaining on Kathy Hochul, posing a real threat to her reelection chances.

Here's more:

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman is closer to unseating Gov. Kathy Hochul and turning the Empire State red than Lee Zeldin was in the home stretch of last election — when the GOP rival mounted a nail-bitingly close challenge, a stunning new poll reveals.

The Democrat incumbent leads Blakeman by just 10 points — 49% to 39% — among likely voters, according to a Siena College survey conducted in early August.

This places the Nassau County executive in a better position than Republican candidate Zeldin was at this time four years ago.

In August 2022, Hochul, just finishing her first year as governor, led the then-Long Island Rep and current US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator by 14 points among likely voters — 53% to 39%.

That's a good place to be.

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There are just a lot of people who will vote for anyone with a (D) after their name.

The green climate agenda ruins economies and quality of life.

The decline is a choice.

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Maybe?

Yes. And bringing in illegal aliens, giving them "free" food, housing, and medical care drives up the costs of those things, too.

This is a good point. That's why we need things like the SAVE America Act and to end non-citizen voting.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KATHY HOCHUL | NEW YORK | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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