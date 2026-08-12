Could Bruce Blakeman Unseat Kathy Hochul?

After what happened in Michigan last week and Wisconsin last night, we are hesitant to trust the polls. After all, polls said Kamala Harris was going to be president, too. But maybe one of these times the pollsters will get it right, and there'd be no better place to start than the New York governor's race.

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A new poll shows Republican Bruce Blakeman gaining on Kathy Hochul, posing a real threat to her reelection chances.

Bruce Blakeman could unseat Hochul and turn New York red, stunning poll reveals https://t.co/jkedwj5AcV pic.twitter.com/SPbqZv1vD7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2026

Here's more:

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman is closer to unseating Gov. Kathy Hochul and turning the Empire State red than Lee Zeldin was in the home stretch of last election — when the GOP rival mounted a nail-bitingly close challenge, a stunning new poll reveals. The Democrat incumbent leads Blakeman by just 10 points — 49% to 39% — among likely voters, according to a Siena College survey conducted in early August. This places the Nassau County executive in a better position than Republican candidate Zeldin was at this time four years ago. In August 2022, Hochul, just finishing her first year as governor, led the then-Long Island Rep and current US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator by 14 points among likely voters — 53% to 39%.

That's a good place to be.

I honestly cannot understand how any rational New Yorker could vote for Hochul or James. Between spending and crime, they have been a disaster.



New Yorkers want off their progressive bandwagon and to return to responsible governing. Time for some sanity to be restored.… — AAE (@AAC0519) August 12, 2026

There are just a lot of people who will vote for anyone with a (D) after their name.

Governor Hochul deserves to lose for all she's done to dismantle New York and selling out to the leftist climate agenda. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) August 12, 2026

The green climate agenda ruins economies and quality of life.

Hochul is a terrible governor. Everything has gotten worse under her leadership. She was also an early backer of Mayor JIHADI and remains so. It's as if New Yorkers WANT their state to end up like the s**tshow that is California. So many Democrats who are dug in. Can't fix that. — ConservativeDame (@Oliver_Murray15) August 12, 2026

The decline is a choice.

Do you think Native New Yorkers are pissed off enough to make this happen???? https://t.co/92let0Y1ke — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) August 12, 2026

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Maybe?

Government spending creates inflation (aka, affordability crisis).

If you want to keep the “affordability crisis,” vote Hochul. https://t.co/P2Ge26e1Jy — MaseMans 🇺🇸 (@masemans) August 12, 2026

Yes. And bringing in illegal aliens, giving them "free" food, housing, and medical care drives up the costs of those things, too.

What would this equation look like if only citizens were allowed to vote in NY?



Drawing from the voter fraud exposed in NJ recently, for NY with the same lack of documentary proof of citizenship requirement, that's 75k citizen votes back in play https://t.co/xsvQzPoOPb — Atchamic (@atchamic) August 12, 2026

This is a good point. That's why we need things like the SAVE America Act and to end non-citizen voting.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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