Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump is calling off strikes in Iran on Thursday, as he suggested that a deal signing is imminent.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” he posted to Truth Social.

Advertisement

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others,” he added.

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” the president continued.

Trump took a strong tone earlier on Thursday, saying that he planned intense strikes against the Iranian regime and would likely go after Kharg Island. Kharg Island is an oil industry hub for the country, so an American takeover of it would have major implications for the Iranian economy.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” he posted earlier.

The president has alluded to a potential deal with Iran for weeks, but tensions between the two countries escalted once again after strikes impacting Israel in recent days, along with a United States Army helicopter getting shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. Strikes were carried out by the U.S. against Iran on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.