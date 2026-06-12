It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War.

Spencer Pratt just declared war.

Despite being defeated in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, the Republican candidate did not hunker down. In a post on X that has already received over a million views, Pratt declared war on Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, and the city’s corrupt political machine.

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Saving LA - Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

"Now that the campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close and I'm moving on to the next more interesting phase," he said in a video posted on X. "Listen, I've spent a lot of time slaying everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster. And I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take the chance to apologize to absolutely nobody. You think you can get rid of me that easily? I know a lot of dimwitted jerks thought I was in this for a grift, that I was going to roll up and leave town if I didn't get into City Hall."

"Hey morons, I didn't get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed," Pratt said. "You enjoy your worthless meetings in City Hall."

I'm going to be lighting you up every single day and now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign laws hamstringing me now. It's war. It's zero hour for Los Angeles. Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and they have to choose between dumb and dumber. That's not a choice. That's the machine protecting the machine. And now every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate and the city will tumble headlong into the abyss. You have no idea how many major developers, hoteliers, business owners, entrepreneurs have been texting me saying they're packing up and leaving town. More of your favorite restaurants will be shuttering. That means less tax revenue. That means the city has to cut services. More potholes, less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities. And we haven't ended it. You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city.

"Look at this place already. Weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, feces, burned-up dogs, burned-down towns, abandoned storefronts. This city is a mess and you're about to reward the arsonist who torched a place with four more years of destruction," Pratt said. "My goal hasn't changed. I've been laser-focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them."

"If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election."

Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it. So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself, is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace? Hope you sleep well at night over the next five months because you know who hasn't slept well at all for the last 17 months? My mom. All my neighbors in the Palisades. All the moms who worry about their kids walking past drug addicts in front of their schools. All the business owners getting crushed in the LA economy, worried that they can't stay in business and feed their kids. Angelenos have been struggling for years now, all while corrupt politicians and fraudulent NGOs profit off the misery and fleece us for the tax dollars.

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"Well, now we're flipping the script. I want all of you awake at night, sweating and worried about 5 am when an FBI blazer busts in the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you, they're coming," Pratt said. "You think your election was going to stop me? If you want to stop me, you're going to have to f**king kill me."

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