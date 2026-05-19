Spencer Pratt Has the Perfect Response to Accusations That He Plans to Leave LA If He Isn't Elected Mayor

Spencer Pratt has responded to the flood of articles published over the past few days about his claim that he’ll leave Los Angeles if he loses the mayoral race.

"Obviously, I’m not leaving LA," he wrote on X. "I’m about to be Mayor."

Advertisement

Obviously I’m not leaving LA…I’m about to be Mayor. https://t.co/xrfC009PiX — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

The response came after comments Pratt made during a recent appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show," where he said he would leave Los Angeles with his family if either Karen Bass is re-elected or Nithya Raman wins the race.

"I'm going to win the lawsuit against Gavin Newsom's State Park. And with that money, if I'm the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild," he said. "If Karen Bass gets re-elected or Nithya gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in L.A. And I'll take that money from the Newsom State Park and the LADWP, and I'll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies and I can have the last American dream somewhere."

"But I will not rebuild if these people are in charge, because what would I be putting money into?" he added.

Spencer Pratt on what he’ll do if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman wins the mayoral election pic.twitter.com/VCUuTZwMXG — The Adam Carolla Show (@AdamCarollaShow) May 16, 2026

This comes as Pratt has emerged as a dominant force in the city’s mayoral race, showcasing to Angelenos that neither Mayor Bass nor Nithya Raman can be the solution to the city’s problems if they have long been part of its downfall. Not only has he run a highly effective online campaign with sharp, attention-grabbing ads, including AI-generated depictions of Bass and Raman as villainous figures, but he also outperformed both progressives in the city’s only debate. He did so well that they dropped out of a second debate without any explanation.

Despite his performance, Mayor Bass still leads the race and holds a roughly 60 percent chance of winning, according to Kalshi, while Pratt sits in second place with just under 30 percent support.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.