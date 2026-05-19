Spencer Pratt Has the Perfect Response to Accusations That He Plans to Leave LA If He Isn't Elected Mayor

Federal Judge Bars ICE From Making Arrests in Immigration Courts
Federal Judge Bars ICE From Making Arrests in Immigration Courts
Cryin' Chuck Is Big Mad About Trump's $2 Billion Settlement
Cryin' Chuck Is Big Mad About Trump's $2 Billion Settlement
You Won't Believe What Graham Platner Admitted to Doing in Porta Potties
You Won't Believe What Graham Platner Admitted to Doing in Porta Potties
Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit
Anti-Trump DC Bar Lawyer Backs Out After DOJ Lawsuit
The Best of America: Hundreds of Patriots Attended Funeral for World War II Navy Veteran
The Best of America: Hundreds of Patriots Attended Funeral for World War II...
President Trump Just Dropped His Endorsement in the Texas Senate Race
President Trump Just Dropped His Endorsement in the Texas Senate Race
'My Gift to the United States:' President Trump Offers an Update on the White House Ballroom
'My Gift to the United States:' President Trump Offers an Update on the...
MS NOW's Katy Tur Puts Her Historical Ignorance on Full Display
MS NOW's Katy Tur Puts Her Historical Ignorance on Full Display
VIP
Decline Is a Choice and We Don't Have to Tolerate It
Decline Is a Choice and We Don't Have to Tolerate It
Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.
Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to...
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
VIP
Texas Court Rules Accused Stalker's Gun Ban Should be Reconsidered
Texas Court Rules Accused Stalker's Gun Ban Should be Reconsidered
This California Gubernatorial Candidate Has Deep Ties to the Church of Scientology
This California Gubernatorial Candidate Has Deep Ties to the Church of Scientology
Will We Ever Resume Combat Operations in Iran? Here's What the President Had to Say
Will We Ever Resume Combat Operations in Iran? Here's What the President Had...
Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Has the Perfect Response to Accusations That He Plans to Leave LA If He Isn't Elected Mayor

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 19, 2026 12:30 PM
Spencer Pratt Has the Perfect Response to Accusations That He Plans to Leave LA If He Isn't Elected Mayor
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt has responded to the flood of articles published over the past few days about his claim that he’ll leave Los Angeles if he loses the mayoral race.

"Obviously, I’m not leaving LA," he wrote on X. "I’m about to be Mayor."

Advertisement

The response came after comments Pratt made during a recent appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show," where he said he would leave Los Angeles with his family if either Karen Bass is re-elected or Nithya Raman wins the race.

"I'm going to win the lawsuit against Gavin Newsom's State Park. And with that money, if I'm the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild," he said. "If Karen Bass gets re-elected or Nithya gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in L.A. And I'll take that money from the Newsom State Park and the LADWP, and I'll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies and I can have the last American dream somewhere."

"But I will not rebuild if these people are in charge, because what would I be putting money into?" he added.

Recommended

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This comes as Pratt has emerged as a dominant force in the city’s mayoral race, showcasing to Angelenos that neither Mayor Bass nor Nithya Raman can be the solution to the city’s problems if they have long been part of its downfall. Not only has he run a highly effective online campaign with sharp, attention-grabbing ads, including AI-generated depictions of Bass and Raman as villainous figures, but he also outperformed both progressives in the city’s only debate. He did so well that they dropped out of a second debate without any explanation. 

Despite his performance, Mayor Bass still leads the race and holds a roughly 60 percent chance of winning, according to Kalshi, while Pratt sits in second place with just under 30 percent support.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
Cryin' Chuck Is Big Mad About Trump's $2 Billion Settlement Jeff Charles
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
President Trump Just Dropped His Endorsement in the Texas Senate Race Amy Curtis
The GOP’s Midterm Reversal of Fortune Kurt Schlichter
'My Gift to the United States:' President Trump Offers an Update on the White House Ballroom Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis
Advertisement