The Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Is Tomorrow and the Election Shenanigans Have Already Begun

Tomorrow is L.A.'s Mayoral primary, and there's a very real chance Spencer Pratt could advance to the general election. That's shaken the Democrats to their core, and we expect there to be the usual election issues that plague California. It seems that the shenanigans have already started, as election officials in L.A. County are looking into two separate incidents ahead of tomorrow's election.

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A bunch of mail-in ballots were torched at the Department of Public Social Services in Downtown L.A.

BREAKING: LA County election officials are investigating two separate incidents ahead of Tuesday’s election.



Officials say a number of mail-in ballots sustained apparent fire damage inside an official ballot drop box at the Department of Public Social Services Civic Center in… — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 1, 2026

They're also investigating a vandalism incident at the voting center in Cesar E. Chavez Park.

Here's more:

Just two days before Election Day, the L.A. County Registrar and County Clerk reported two cases of possible election interference. In one incident, ballots were found burned inside a ballot box. In the other, a voting center was vandalized in what may have been a targeted attack. AIR7 video captured video of the ballot box, which is located near the Civic Center in Downtown L.A. Election officials discovered a small number of vote-by-mail ballots with fire damage in the drop box on Sunday morning and filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department. In a separate incident on Sunday morning, election officials spotted vandalism at the vote center located at Cesar E. Chavez Park. Officials said voting operations were not disrupted. Investigators are looking into both cases and working to identify any voters who have been affected. Voters whose ballots may have been impacted by the fire will be contacted directly and provided information about available options, including replacement ballots if necessary.

If officials are screaming 'election interference,' they're clearly concerned that Pratt might win. We all know Democrats benefit from mail-in voting; if they didn't, they'd ban the practice.

Here we go... https://t.co/DYYIXo6DLy — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) June 1, 2026

Yep. It'll take weeks to count the ballots, and they're going to try to cheat Pratt. After all, Gavin Newsom said he's got a 'break the glass' plan if Republicans win the state's gubernatorial jungle primary.

Election integrity in Gavin Newsom’s California https://t.co/1yNPiZObaN — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 1, 2026

He bragged about legislation that would prevent federal investigations into voter fraud and election problems in the state recently, too.

They’re already playing games, we show up big enough to break the scoreboard. https://t.co/mqb7YIWMaX — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) June 1, 2026

Voters should turn up and vote for Pratt so they can't steal the election.

Even BALLOTS are burning under @KarenBassLA . Time to vote Pratt and put out the fire. https://t.co/SqP19fVokt — KittyTrouble (@CatSaavy) June 1, 2026

And ban mail-in ballot dropboxes while we're at it.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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