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Tipsheet

The Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Is Tomorrow and the Election Shenanigans Have Already Begun

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 11:15 AM
The Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Is Tomorrow and the Election Shenanigans Have Already Begun
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Tomorrow is L.A.'s Mayoral primary, and there's a very real chance Spencer Pratt could advance to the general election. That's shaken the Democrats to their core, and we expect there to be the usual election issues that plague California. It seems that the shenanigans have already started, as election officials in L.A. County are looking into two separate incidents ahead of tomorrow's election.

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A bunch of mail-in ballots were torched at the Department of Public Social Services in Downtown L.A.

They're also investigating a vandalism incident at the voting center in Cesar E. Chavez Park.

Here's more:

Just two days before Election Day, the L.A. County Registrar and County Clerk reported two cases of possible election interference.

In one incident, ballots were found burned inside a ballot box. In the other, a voting center was vandalized in what may have been a targeted attack.

AIR7 video captured video of the ballot box, which is located near the Civic Center in Downtown L.A. Election officials discovered a small number of vote-by-mail ballots with fire damage in the drop box on Sunday morning and filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, election officials spotted vandalism at the vote center located at Cesar E. Chavez Park. Officials said voting operations were not disrupted.

Investigators are looking into both cases and working to identify any voters who have been affected. Voters whose ballots may have been impacted by the fire will be contacted directly and provided information about available options, including replacement ballots if necessary.

If officials are screaming 'election interference,' they're clearly concerned that Pratt might win. We all know Democrats benefit from mail-in voting; if they didn't, they'd ban the practice.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Yep. It'll take weeks to count the ballots, and they're going to try to cheat Pratt. After all, Gavin Newsom said he's got a 'break the glass' plan if Republicans win the state's gubernatorial jungle primary.

He bragged about legislation that would prevent federal investigations into voter fraud and election problems in the state recently, too.

Voters should turn up and vote for Pratt so they can't steal the election.

And ban mail-in ballot dropboxes while we're at it.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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