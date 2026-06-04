Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks

California's gubernatorial frontrunner, Steve Hilton, tore into the state's election system as California's primary election is expected to take weeks to fully count.

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The delayed tally has fueled serious distrust in the state's election system by those on the political right and could give Republicans a misleading sense of their chances of advancing. Currently, a Republican leads in the gubernatorial race, while another appears poised to advance to the general election in Los Angeles' mayoral race.

The election system in California is just another example of the incompetence of our state government. It's a joke just like everything else the Democrats have done to our state. We need change and we need a leader that will tackle these issues head on. ☀️👊 @FoxNews… pic.twitter.com/bFAqOUE0Vw — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 4, 2026

"This election system that they've created here is just another monument to their uselessness, another version of high-speed rail," Hilton said. "And just to really underline the point that you made about the corruption, I remember last time around, last elections we had here, I had a whistleblower that contacted me from a post office describing that there, they had different buckets they were supposed to put the ballots in after they come in, after election day, and they were explicitly told that it didn't just have to be a postmark that was on or before election day that qualified. If the date was handwritten, that would be okay as well. And you just think, what? It's just unbelievable."

"And of course, that's why so many people don't believe the results. Well, it just undermines confidence," he added. "So I completely agree with you. There is a case out of Mississippi that I think might help with this, that before the Supreme Court. But the whole thing is insane."

"I mean, the fact that you're sending out mail ballots to every single person on a voting roll that is wildly inaccurate, even though it's being cleaned up because the Trump Justice Department, thankfully, is bringing lawsuits against California to clean up the voter rolls," Hilton continued. "There's still a long way to go there. The whole thing is a joke, just like pretty much everything else they try and do here."

The Associated Press is currently reporting that only 56 percent of the votes are in, despite polls closing on Tuesday night. That number has yet to increase since Wednesday.

Hilton currently stands at 27.6 percent, while the former Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is close behind at 25.6 percent, and the progressive billionaire Tom Steyer stands just below 20 percent. And yet, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted, where the election currently stands could simply be misleading.

🚨 NOW: A late mail-in ballot drop just came in and Republicans LOST it by a LOT, and the total votes remaining to count WENT UP



CALIFORNIA IS INSANE



California Gov ballot drop, LA, per VoteHub



🔵 Xavier Becerra: 26,434 (35.4%)

🔵 Tom Steyer: 22,025 (29.5%)

🔴 Steve Hilton:… pic.twitter.com/uY7nkUbXlA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

This comes as California's slow vote-counting process has drawn extensive criticism, as the Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber acknowledged that final results are expected to remain unknown for weeks.

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Colombia counted all more than 20 million votes in its presidential election (all day of, no mail in exists) in a matter of a few hours but California cannot count votes. https://t.co/ZXrcFG9ydD — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) June 3, 2026

Let’s be clear. It’s not that California can’t count votes timely, it doesn’t want to. The system is set up to be corrupt, to ensure Democrat Party control, one party rule. Not long ago California was a reliable Republican state. Even Ronald Reagan couldn’t win there if he were… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 4, 2026

California's Secretary of State says we likely won't know the results of the governor's race on election night.



"We've got 60 candidates. That in itself is historic... There's so much going on," @CASOSVote Shirley Weber told me. pic.twitter.com/G8SbFmSHqQ — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 1, 2026

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