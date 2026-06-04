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Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 04, 2026 11:15 AM
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California's gubernatorial frontrunner, Steve Hilton, tore into the state's election system as California's primary election is expected to take weeks to fully count. 

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The delayed tally has fueled serious distrust in the state's election system by those on the political right and could give Republicans a misleading sense of their chances of advancing. Currently, a Republican leads in the gubernatorial race, while another appears poised to advance to the general election in Los Angeles' mayoral race.

"This election system that they've created here is just another monument to their uselessness, another version of high-speed rail," Hilton said. "And just to really underline the point that you made about the corruption, I remember last time around, last elections we had here, I had a whistleblower that contacted me from a post office describing that there, they had different buckets they were supposed to put the ballots in after they come in, after election day, and they were explicitly told that it didn't just have to be a postmark that was on or before election day that qualified. If the date was handwritten, that would be okay as well. And you just think, what? It's just unbelievable."

"And of course, that's why so many people don't believe the results. Well, it just undermines confidence," he added. "So I completely agree with you. There is a case out of Mississippi that I think might help with this, that before the Supreme Court. But the whole thing is insane."

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"I mean, the fact that you're sending out mail ballots to every single person on a voting roll that is wildly inaccurate, even though it's being cleaned up because the Trump Justice Department, thankfully, is bringing lawsuits against California to clean up the voter rolls," Hilton continued. "There's still a long way to go there. The whole thing is a joke, just like pretty much everything else they try and do here."

The Associated Press is currently reporting that only 56 percent of the votes are in, despite polls closing on Tuesday night. That number has yet to increase since Wednesday. 

Hilton currently stands at 27.6 percent, while the former Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is close behind at 25.6 percent, and the progressive billionaire Tom Steyer stands just below 20 percent. And yet, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted, where the election currently stands could simply be misleading. 

This comes as California's slow vote-counting process has drawn extensive criticism, as the Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber acknowledged that final results are expected to remain unknown for weeks.

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