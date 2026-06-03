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Tipsheet

Here's the Latest From California’s Primary Elections

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 03, 2026 11:15 AM
Here's the Latest From California’s Primary Elections
Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

Votes are still being counted across California as attention remains focused on two of the state's most closely watched races. The contests for governor and Los Angeles mayor have drawn significant interest after Republicans mounted unusually competitive challenges in areas long dominated by the state's Democrats. 

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In the governor's race, former television host and policy commentator Steve Hilton spent much of the campaign leading in public polling, while in Los Angeles, Spencer Pratt has emerged as a surprisingly viable contender after running a high-profile mayoral campaign that has attracted widespread media attention. As results continue to come in, both races are being closely watched for signs of whether California is about to have a major shift to the right.

As votes continue to be counted on Wednesday morning, here is where the candidates stand in their respective races.

As of Wednesday morning, with roughly 60 percent of the vote counted in California's gubernatorial primary, Republican Steve Hilton has maintained a lead over the Democratic field. Hilton has received about 28 percent of the vote, while former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra trails at roughly 25 percent. Progressive billionaire Tom Steyer is currently in third place with around 20 percent. 

It remains unclear when the race will be officially called, as California is known for its lengthy vote-counting process. Even so, Hilton's performance so far represents an encouraging sign for Republicans.

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In Los Angeles, all eyes remain on Spencer Pratt as he continues to perform competitively against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. 

Bass is currently leading the race with roughly 35 percent of the vote, and Decision Desk HQ has projected that she will advance to the general election. The battle for the second spot remains ongoing, with Pratt holding a significant advantage, having garnered just over 30 percent of the vote, while Raman trails at a little more than 22 percent.

For both races, it remains unclear when the final vote count will be completed or when the results will be officially certified. As of Wednesday morning, neither contest has reported more than 60 percent of ballots counted, leaving plenty of votes still outstanding.

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Still, Hilton's lead in the governor's race and Pratt's strong showing in Los Angeles remain encouraging signs for Republicans in California and across the country. Both candidates have pledged to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government while challenging the political establishment that has "governed" the state for decades.

Both candidates have pledged to pursue what they describe as common-sense reforms and to revitalize California, with the goal of restoring the state’s standing as one of the most iconic and influential in the country. 

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