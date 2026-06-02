Iran Launches Massive Wave of Strikes Against U.S. Bases in the Middle East

The Islamic Republic of Iran has launched a significant new round of strike against U.S. military sites stationed in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq. Missiles have been observed exploding high above cities located near the bases as defensive systems react to the incoming threats. It is unclear if any of the Iranian missile managed to hit their intended target.

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🚨 BREAKING: EXPLOSIONS reported in Erbil, Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait



Significant air defense activity ongoing



IRGC says they’re targeting US bases. pic.twitter.com/7G0I50jGPe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2026

Reports also indicate that Iran has also launched strikes against northern Iraq, specifically Erbil. If true, Iran has now launched strikes against Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait, in what would be a notable escalation on Iran’s part. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

Burning debris from an Iranian ballistic missile seen on the ground in Kuwait, following tonight’s attack against Ali Al Salem Air Base. pic.twitter.com/6xMix3SDbW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces urges citizens and residents not to approach or touch any debris, shrapnel, or unidentified objects that may result from intercepting hostile aerial targets, following tonight’s ballistic missile attack by Iran. pic.twitter.com/uPSxubMhYV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces reports that it is currently responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”. pic.twitter.com/EuzomIM9qi — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard released a statement after launching the strikes, stating that massive, escalating attack on assets located across were made in retaliation for the “arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces” after the U.S. military launched minimal, targeted self-defense strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities located on the island of Qeshm.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement announcing ballistic missile strikes tonight against U.S. bases in Kuwait, as retaliation for American attacks on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/dJhfRBmWZB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

The Iranians have claimed that “any new foolishness” that American forces may pursue would result in a “crushing and decisive response” and the the IRGC “would not hesitate to reduce all the aggressors’ and interests in the region to ashes.”

Despite the typical Iranian bolstering, the totality of the conflict with Iran has resulted in just 13 U.S. fatalities while Iran’s leadership and military capabilities have been decimated.

The decision to launch the huge swarm of missiles is a major escalation that likely to cause a shake-up in the peace deal negotiations that President Donald Trump has previously indicated were nearing completion.

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