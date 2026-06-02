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Iran Launches Massive Wave of Strikes Against U.S. Bases in the Middle East

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 02, 2026 7:30 PM
Iran Launches Massive Wave of Strikes Against U.S. Bases in the Middle East
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The Islamic Republic of Iran has launched a significant new round of strike against U.S. military sites stationed in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq. Missiles have been observed exploding high above cities located near the bases as defensive systems react to the incoming threats. It is unclear if any of the Iranian missile managed to hit their intended target.

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The Iranian Revolutionary Guard released a statement after launching the strikes, stating that massive, escalating attack on assets located across were made in retaliation for the “arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces” after the U.S. military launched minimal, targeted self-defense strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities located on the island of Qeshm.

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Related:

IRAN IRAQ MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

The Iranians have claimed that “any new foolishness” that American forces may pursue would result in a “crushing and decisive response” and the the IRGC “would not hesitate to reduce all the aggressors’ and interests in the region to ashes.”

Despite the typical Iranian bolstering, the totality of the conflict with Iran has resulted in just 13 U.S. fatalities while Iran’s leadership and military capabilities have been decimated.

The decision to launch the huge swarm of missiles is a major escalation that likely to cause a shake-up in the peace deal negotiations that President Donald Trump has previously indicated were nearing completion.

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It's Election Night Across America, but This Tweet Hits Home Regarding What's Happening in CA Matt Vespa
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