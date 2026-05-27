Did Karen Bass Just Break CA Election Law?

Republican and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is going after LA Mayor Karen Bass in a new lawsuit, claiming Bass is guilty of “electioneering,” which prohibits political candidates from campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place. The worst part? Bass filmed herself committing the crime and posted it to social media.

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Pratt argued that the mayor is so used to breaking the law without being held accountable that she no longer cares if she films herself committing a crime.

You can drop off your ballot at voting centers and drop boxes throughout the city. Voting early is easy, even Babies for Bass agree! pic.twitter.com/aVw3WuPLwB — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 25, 2026

"Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over," Pratt wrote on X. "We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy."

Electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. Soliciting votes at a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. These clear violations show a reckless disregard for the rule of law and our democratic process. Someone in a position of power should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic of Karen's mafia-like regime. It's "rules for thee, but not for me". Here is the formal complaint we filed this morning. We will uphold the rule of law and our democratic norms. Enjoy your conference calls with your lawyers, Karen!

Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.… https://t.co/NcgFElQSQA pic.twitter.com/Oz33YQ9Y7b — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 26, 2026

Karen Bass is guilty of a misdemeanor in violation of election law. https://t.co/d7BoWVsKUT pic.twitter.com/FXA3J3TzBu — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 26, 2026

Mayor Bass' response to the formal ethics complaint was all but dismissive.

"Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons and we have real Angelenos," Bass wrote on X. "We follow the rules."

Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules. https://t.co/lGAkjqJnqv — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 26, 2026

This comes as Pratt is expected to advance to Los Angeles’ general election following the primary on June 2. Despite being a Republican in one of the United States’ most progressive cities, many Angelenos are simply fed up with the rampant homelessness, the filth, and tax money going to waste on services they were promised would restore their iconic city. And Pratt appears to be the only candidate who can drag city policy back to common sense.

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The former reality TV star has dominated the campaign media sphere, leaving Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman scrambling to compete with one of the most effective campaigns in recent memory. It remains unclear whether Pratt will perform well enough to truly challenge Bass in November, but that hasn’t stopped California Republicans and conservatives nationwide from hoping that the progressive grip on the Golden State will begin to loosen, and maybe even fall beginning this November.

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