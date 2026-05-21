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Spencer Pratt Reveals Why He Became a Republican

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 21, 2026 12:15 PM
Spencer Pratt Reveals Why He Became a Republican
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt revealed on Thursday why he is a Republican, as he said it ultimately comes down to his own personal safety. 

In an interview with CNN, Pratt explained that during the height of his time as a reality television star, when he was widely hated by the public, he received a significant number of death threats. Although he had hired personal security, he said they had also encouraged him to purchase a firearm for self-defense. According to Pratt, Republicans were the only political party that supported that right to self-defense, and for him, the issue was as simple as that.

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"Why are you a Republican?" CNN's Elex Michaelson asked.

"Well, you want to break some news here?" Pratt replied.

"Sure."

"It's in my, you know, I've told this before, and this is the only time I've ever said this, so this is breaking news. Everyone's gonna freak out," Pratt said. "When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun. This is real, I know people don't like guns, but LA was dangerous if you're hated. So I got a gun. My wife got a gun. And then we needed CCWs. The only people that supported a CCW was the Republican."

"That was what I aligned with my safety, my personal safety, my family's safety," he said. "I know people don't like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you you need to have home protection, trained to, it's not like just, I went to the, you know, go through the proper steps. That was my, that's it." 

This comes as Pratt has mounted a high-profile and highly effective campaign for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. While he is not leading in the polls, his campaign has generated a media frenzy, as he has used the city’s progressive policies to his advantage, dominated his opponents in debates, and pointed to what he describes as poor governance to argue that Angelenos may be ready for a change. 

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Pratt, however, has rejected the idea that his appeal is limited to Republicans, arguing that the only people who dislike him are communists and socialists. His platform consists almost entirely of common-sense policies, like prosecuting criminals, and removing homeless encampments, as he aims to restore Los Angeles to the iconic city people know and love.

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