Spencer Pratt Fires Back After Karen Bass Claims He's 'Exploiting the Grief' of Palisades Fire Victims

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt blasted Mayor Karen Bass after she accused him of “exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades,” an issue he has made central to his campaign, after Bass and her government failed to have in place the proper preparedness in the event of a fire and continue to botch the area's recovery in the aftermath.

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LA Mayor Karen Bass:



Well, honestly, before this, I had never heard of Spencer Pratt. But the thing I am concerned about is that I feel like he’s exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades. And I think that’s reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/PGbn9UKmkZ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2026

Pratt refused to let it slide, especially with the issue hitting so close to home, as his own house, his parents’ house, and much of his community were burned to the ground.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate DOG WALKS Democrat Mayor Karen Bass after she claimed Pratt was “exploiting the grief” of the people from Pacific Palisades.



PRATT: “Yeah, I’m not sure if Karen Bass forgot that she let my house burn down and my parents’ house burn down, and I had… pic.twitter.com/t9woHAAFsQ — Overton (@overton_news) May 4, 2026

"Yeah, I'm not sure if Karen Bass forgot that she let my house burn down and my parents' house burn down, and I had actual neighbors burn alive across the street from my childhood home," Pratt said on Monday. "The only grief is my grief, my community's grief, that I initially started this fight on behalf of."

"And she forgets I have received two community advocate awards from the Pacific Palisades community," he continued. "So it's the most insane, psycho, diabolical thing I've heard in a minute, but it's not shocking. This is the same woman that will allow 7,000 houses to burn to the ground, 12 people to burn alive, and then actively cover it up, get caught covering it up, and then say that the LA Times is lying, even though they have the emails where she's altering the after action report, which, as far as I'm concerned, is obstruction of justice."

"So it's disgusting. It's disgusting," Pratt added. "The fact that she's trying to think that I want to be in this position. I want to be back in my life that she let burn down. That's why I got into this race, because somebody like her should not be in a position of power ever again in history."

Pratt briefly surged ahead of Mayor Bass in the mayoral race after his campaign released an ad that went viral across social media, though both candidates still trail far behind City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

UPDATE: Nithya Raman remains the frontrunner to be LA’s next Mayor with a 55% chance pic.twitter.com/Ms3HNu2HMY — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) May 4, 2026

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