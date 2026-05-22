Spencer Pratt Reveals That the Vast Majority of His Supporters Are Democrats

Spencer Pratt revealed on an episode of "Hot Mics with Billy Bush" that, despite the “R” next to his name, many of his supporters are Democrats, reiterating that he does not represent a political party in the Los Angeles mayoral race, but rather Angelenos fed up with the Democrats’ iron grip on the city and its continued decline under their leadership.

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He went on to say that he believes he will win the race’s primary on June 2, but admitted he does not expect to defeat Mayor Karen Bass, the current frontrunner, in the general election this November.

🚨 AWESOME! LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt reveals it’s DEMOCRATS attending his campaign events and fundraisers



“Democrats are all my supporters. All the lunches and fundraisers!”



“I don’t represent anybody but LA citizens that are fed up.” 🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B3zXPGSBS0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

"Public safety is a main factor in my whole success as mayor. After eight years of mayor, I will have made LA the safest city in the United States of America. That's my goal," Pratt said. "With that, there's so much opportunity. Hollywood will come back. Restaurants will stay open. Small businesses will have a chance. Hotels will come back. Tourism. Everything predicates off of safety. If you don't have a safe, functioning city, nobody can live in it. And that's what's right now."

"That's why I'm resonating. That's why I'll probably win on June 2nd. I don't think this goes to November. People are that fed up," he continued. "It's not political parties. Democrats are all my supporters. All the lunches I go to, all my fundraiser events, it's all Democrats. So they keep trying to put me in these other boxes. I don't represent anybody but Los Angeles citizens that are fed up, that want their tax money to actually make them feel safe, not go through potholes, have the streetlights work, have sidewalks that actually exist, not covered in human poop and urine and fentanyl needles with naked drug addicts."

This comes as Pratt has dominated the mayoral race in the media sphere, outshining both Mayor Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman as they doubled down on the very policies many critics blame for the decline of one of America’s most iconic cities.

Not only has Pratt run an effective ad campaign, including a series of AI-generated videos, but he has also dominated the only mayoral debate, forcing both Democrats to subsequently back out of a second planned debate, as he held a mirror up to the Democrats for the world to see.

Despite his performance, Pratt is trailing Bass in the polls by more than 30 points, although Raman, a self-described democratic socialist who initially led the race, has continued to fall to record lows.

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