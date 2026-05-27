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Tipsheet

New York's Proposed Solution to Trump's Weaponization Trust Fund Is Wildly Unconstitutional

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 8:30 AM
New York's Proposed Solution to Trump's Weaponization Trust Fund Is Wildly Unconstitutional
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Left is very upset about President Trump's anti-weaponization fund, a $1.7 million tranche of money meant to compensate people who were unfairly prosecuted by the federal government, especially during the Biden administration, when the DOJ weaponized the FACE Act against pro-lifers and Christians. 

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Democrats, who haven't met a reparations scheme they didn't love, are suddenly opposed to giving people reparations. They wrongly assume the fund only applies to the January 6 defendants, many of whom were treated unjustly and given harsher sentences than criminals who actually murdered someone. 

New York is going to make sure the victims of the federal government don't get a dime, with a proposal to impose a 100 percent tax any payments given to New Yorkers.

This is pure evil.

This is (D)ifferent.

Yeah, good luck with that.

The last sane person to leave New York should turn off the lights.

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT NEW YORK

Yes, yes they are.

This is, of course, unconstitutional.

They know this, which is why they tax income and wealth.

As we said, this is unconstitutional, so when the courts get done with New York, they'll end up paying the people they don't want to get any money, even more money. But no one said Democrats were smart.

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