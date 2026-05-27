New York's Proposed Solution to Trump's Weaponization Trust Fund Is Wildly Unconstitutional

The Left is very upset about President Trump's anti-weaponization fund, a $1.7 million tranche of money meant to compensate people who were unfairly prosecuted by the federal government, especially during the Biden administration, when the DOJ weaponized the FACE Act against pro-lifers and Christians.

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Democrats, who haven't met a reparations scheme they didn't love, are suddenly opposed to giving people reparations. They wrongly assume the fund only applies to the January 6 defendants, many of whom were treated unjustly and given harsher sentences than criminals who actually murdered someone.

New York is going to make sure the victims of the federal government don't get a dime, with a proposal to impose a 100 percent tax any payments given to New Yorkers.

I just introduced the Anti-Insurrectionist Act in NY. It's simple: If you're a New Yorker who takes from Trump's illegal January 6th slush fund, NY will tax 100% of it. pic.twitter.com/9vg5EKPybZ — Alex Bores (@AlexBores) May 26, 2026

This is pure evil.

The norms say no Bills of Attainder, but this has to do with Trump, so the norms are waivable and only enforceable against patriots. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 27, 2026

This is (D)ifferent.

Feels a lot like a bill of attainder, but if you want the feds crawling up your a** have fun I guess. — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) May 27, 2026

Yeah, good luck with that.

We appreciate New York continuing to give sane people endless reasons to leave. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) May 27, 2026

The last sane person to leave New York should turn off the lights.

And this question has never crossed your mind? Really? pic.twitter.com/gSv9e7QUQV — Tennessee-Dave™ Ratliff (@TennesseeDave) May 27, 2026

Yes, yes they are.

constitutional law professor devising final exam hypotheticals https://t.co/catANGOooJ pic.twitter.com/TwZ4p2Kwq1 — Stibi Shimi (@stibi_shimi) May 27, 2026

This is, of course, unconstitutional.

I like this, it's creative, and I also like when Democrats show they understand that if you tax something you get less of it https://t.co/KlAGgpnM4J — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 27, 2026

They know this, which is why they tax income and wealth.

Willing patriots can turn a $100,000 settlement into a $10 million lawsuit if they play their cards right. https://t.co/sefBHBb9Py — Zaoist 🇺🇸🇰🇵🇻🇦 (@Zaoist4) May 27, 2026

As we said, this is unconstitutional, so when the courts get done with New York, they'll end up paying the people they don't want to get any money, even more money. But no one said Democrats were smart.

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