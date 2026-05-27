Fort Worth High School's New Principal Is a Woke Dream but She Was a Nightmare for the District

What is going on in Texas? The reddest state in the nation is home to some of the wokest enclaves in the nation. There's also a rising number of Islamist communities in the Lone Star state, which has drawn the attention and criticism of many both in and outside of the state.

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The Fort Worth school district has named Shayma Alzubi as the new principal of Western Hills High School. Alzubi is a pro-Palestine, pro-Sharia law, pro-BLM, pro-mask mandates.

Shayma Alzubi was just announced as the new principal for Western Hills High School in @FortWorthISD



- defends Sharia law

- palestine flag

- pro BLM

- pro mass illegal migration



If it alarms you that this person will be in charge of educating your kids you can contact the… pic.twitter.com/aTfIUARDhn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2026

The absolute state of public education.

🚨BOMBSHELL🚨Fort Worth ISD announced Shayma Alzubi as the new principal of Western Hills High School. Alzubi has posted pro-Palestinian content and reposted content supportive of Sharia Law. Is Fort Worth ISD endorsing this?



Follow:@Carlos__Turcios@DallasExpress pic.twitter.com/vDk22pTbQF — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) May 26, 2026

But Alzubi's tenure was short-lived. After her social media posts and history were made known, the district is reassigning her.

🚨 BREAKING: @FortWorthISD told @DallasExpress that Shayma Alzubi will be reassigned pending an investigation after DX reported on social media posts tied to her Facebook account and requested comment from the district.https://t.co/jSZwm3nqat pic.twitter.com/TcAOdrQ4iF — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) May 26, 2026

Here's more:

Fort Worth ISD said Tuesday that Shayma Alzubi will be reassigned pending an investigation after The Dallas Express reported on social media posts tied to her Facebook account and requested comment from the district. The district had previously announced Alzubi as the next principal of Western Hills High School. “Today, May 26th, Fort Worth ISD was made aware of multiple social media posts from the past by a finalist for a principal position in the district,” FWISD Communications told The Dallas Express. “After review, it was determined that the posts may not align with the district’s social media policy and expectations for staff. Therefore, the candidate will be reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation. As such, the district will not comment further on an open investigation.” In the earlier announcement, FWISD said, “Ms. Shayma Alzubi has been named the new principal for Western Hills High School.”

Did the Fort Worth ISD look into Alzubi's background at all?

Summary: The FWISD didn't even bother to know who they were putting in charge of your children.



Parents, abandon public schools asap. Their goal is to brainwash your children with wokeness. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) May 26, 2026

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Doesn't seem they did.

Texas actually allowed a pro-terror supporting, pro Sharia Law Muslim to become a Principal in Fort Worth Texas.



Might think twice when sending your children to public schools in Texas. https://t.co/n19TYZIVH7 — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) May 26, 2026

Parents need to know what's happening in their public schools, and it seems public schools don't want that to happen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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