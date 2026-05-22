Greg Gutfeld Goes Off On the DNC's Joke of a 2024 Autopsy Report

Greg Gutfeld went off on the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) 2024 autopsy report, which was meant to analyze why Democrats lost the 2024 presidential election and provide the party with guidance on how to change its strategy and messaging moving forward.

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Instead, the report quickly became a joke online, as it both stated the obvious and failed to address other equally obvious problems, all while offering little in the way of a clear path forward.

Gutfeld slammed Democrats not only for taking so long to release the report, but also for ignoring broader cultural issues that many Americans believe hurt the party politically, most notably the issue of transgenderism.

🚨 GREG GUTFELD JUST TORCHED THE DNC’S PATHETIC “AUTOPSY” REPORT



“If you aren’t going to FIX the problem, you sure as hell aren’t going to OWN UP to it!”



The Democrats spent millions on their post-election soul-searching report… and it’s the most flimsy, delusional,… pic.twitter.com/B7vTuHwI8t — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

"People keep asking, why did it take so long to release the autopsy? Well, they were waiting for Kamala's toxicology report to come back," Gutfeld quipped. "But autopsies are like an intervention. You know, your friends and family show up to tell you all the bad stuff that you've done. But here, they did skirt a lot of the issues. Why was that? You know, the ones that mattered were the cultural issues. They weren't brought up here, and they weren't mentioned, especially trans, because they haven't changed their positions on them."

"So if you're not going to fix the problem, you sure as hell aren't going to own up to it. You know, you're going to talk about Trump instead. But the problem is, if the underlying positions are still there, we're still going to focus on it because it's a huge issue," he said. "You know, I went back, Dana, to find out the first time I mentioned a trans-related story, 2011-2012, about bathrooms. Now, I targeted this for a very important reason, because I saw the intimidation tactics that would occur when it happened. And I figured that if I persuaded people on the importance of fighting this battle, it would matter."

It wasn't a marginal issue. You know, you could say, I remember the argument, it's only a few trans people. That wasn't the point. It was an attempt to engineer, re-engineer biology and silence anyone who questioned it. Why was the trans issue so important to challenge? Because people still ask me this, usually when I'm out in the street signing autographs. I'll tell you why. It diagnosed and it exploited the fatal flaw of cultural relativism. That's the unlocked door where any idea that is detached from truth could enter. It just so happened that it was trans, but it didn't have to be. You know, trans women are women. That got in. But it could have been anything else. Sixty-year-olds are now 40. A morbidly obese person is now fit. Horses are people. Cantaloupes could have rights. It's all the same. Any position where truth is surrendered to the prevailing wishes of the mob would become the order of the day and would compel you to obey.

"That's why it mattered. It was like the first strike against a 13-billion-year-old civilization, not civilization, planet," Gutfeld added. "And it was a flex. It was a flex of the unravelers, the people who said, if we could do this, there's no such thing as truth anywhere."

This comes as the DNC’s autopsy report was released yesterday, with Democrats admitting they had failed to connect with rural and non-college voters and focused too heavily on attacking Trump rather than promoting then-candidate Kamala Harris.

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The report also showcased the disorganization within the Democratic Party, as it attempted to blame nearly everything possible for the party’s 2024 loss, including former President Joe Biden’s team, while offering few concrete solutions. The worst part is that many of the issues it highlighted, such as an overreliance on identity politics or failing to elevate Harris sooner, had been obvious since 2024. And yet the report failed to mention other glaring problems, including Biden’s decision to run again, the role the Gaza-Israel issue played within the Democratic coalition, and the party’s lack of a clear plan to reconnect with blue-collar Americans.

In other words, the party’s much-anticipated report offered little that was actually new.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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