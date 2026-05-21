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Tipsheet

Here's What's Missing in That 2024 DNC Autopsy...and It's a Glaring Omission

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2026 10:05 PM
Here's What's Missing in That 2024 DNC Autopsy...and It's a Glaring Omission
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Amy had the deep dive into the incomplete 2024 Democratic National Committee autopsy. It was buried by Chairman Ken Martin, possibly for being too much of a distraction—whatever that means. Now, even top Democrats are pressing the committee to release it, including Kamala Harris. Why? Who knows, but calling it unfinished is an understatement. For starters, one glaring omission in the 192-page report is the lack of mention of Joe Biden’s age and the ongoing effort to shield the public from that fact.

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Of course, they ignored rural voters, too. Also, this statement about disinformation and whatnot is ridiculous. 

“In the face of misinformation and disinformation, our candidates have proven incapable of projecting strength, unity, and leadership, and voters have drifted away.”

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

That’s a polite way of saying Kamala sucked, though that was penned by a Democratic operative. It is also a pretty weak sauce excuse for not having a message. 

You’d think that the Biden age issue would predominate, or be the overarching theme, since that’s exactly what caused chaos among Democrats during the cycle. It led to Biden collapsing in the Northern Virginia suburbs, prompting the unceremonious removal of Mr. Biden from the 2024 Democratic ticket. 

I understand why Martin would say this document is a distraction—nothing is conclusive. It doesn't deeply explore why the party was marginalized. Also, some of the same issues from 2016 still exist. It’s part of the Left’s ongoing reluctance to be introspective, doubling down on illiberal and niche issues that no one cares about and, worse, being snobby about it. That’s what caused Trump to win all the swing states, the Electoral College, the popular vote, and see 89 percent of counties swing to the right. The Obama coalition was absorbed by MAGA in the last election, as non-white working-class voters shifted. And this Democratic Party has no idea how to fix that, as it’s full of rich, white, college-educated snobs with little life experience. 

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Vibes don’t win you elections, kids. 

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