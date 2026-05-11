Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released?

Former Vice President and unsuccessful 2024 candidate Kamala Harris is privately discussing something with donors, and it’s a bit surprising: she wants the 2024 autopsy released. The in-depth analysis of what went wrong in the last presidential election has been kept confidential by Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin, who says that its contents would distract the party from its core mission—whatever that means.

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There are rumors that it’s incoherent, especially the reported section on the Israel-Gaza war. Others claim the report wasn’t even finished when the bigwigs at the DNC put the kibosh on it. Either way, Kamala, along with other top Democrats, wants the report released. I’m not so sure she knows what’s in it (via NY Post):

Pressure is mounting on the Democratic National Committee to disclose its 2024 election postmortem, with even former Vice President Kamala Harris urging the party to do so despite the risk of embarrassment. Shortly after taking over, DNC Chairman Ken Martin ordered an autopsy into his party’s 2024 drubbing, but opted to keep that report secret for months, prompting many Democrats to cry foul. Keeping the report buried was widely seen as a way to aid Harris if she were to throw her hat into the 2028 arena, given that it might be politically mortifying for her. But even the ex-veep has privately told donors she feels it should be public, though she hasn’t discussed the issue with Martin, The Post has confirmed. NBC News first reported Harris’ private push for the autopsy’s release. […] “Yeah, release the autopsy,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, making clear he doesn’t want Democrats to dwell on the past. “This is six months before an election. We need to be mobilizing and organizing in this election.” […] Axios reported that it briefly referenced those concerns. CrookedMedia reporter Matt Berg reported that the report didn’t do a deep dive on the political fallout from the Israel-Hamas war, citing a source that described its contents on the matter as “gobbledygook.” There have also been rumors that the DNC didn’t fully finish the postmortem. Regardless, prominent Democrats are publicly pushing the DNC to let the public see it.

It will be a painful band-aid rip: Kamala Harris lost all seven swing states, the popular vote, and the Electoral College to Donald Trump, with 89 percent of all counties shifting to the right. It was a complete rejection of the Democratic Party. Whatever is in it cannot be good, and I think Kamala is about to have her political heart ripped out again. There's nothing positive for her.

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