Thom Tillis Shows Why GOP Voters Aren't Sad to See Him Leave Congress

Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection, keeps demonstrating why he's lost the support of GOP voters.

The Trump administration announced a large 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' meant to compensate Americans wrongly prosecuted and harassed by the government. You know, like the pro-lifers targeted by the Biden administration's weaponization of the FACE Act, or the conservatives harassed by Obama's IRS.

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Democrats hate the fund. They want to weaponize the government against conservatives, and they want to be able to ruin our lives over our politics with no recourse to actual justice.

Turns out Tillis isn't a fan of government accountability, either. He blasted the fund, calling it 'tyranny.'

GOP Senator Thom Tillis on Trump’s proposed “Anti-Weaponization” fund: “I think it’s stupid on stilts. When you take money from me to give to a purpose I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny.” pic.twitter.com/PLa2vvxzDN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 21, 2026

"It's stupid on stilts," Tillis said. "It will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayer dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned, and now we're going to pay them for that? That's absurd. The American people are going to reject this out of hand."

That's not how the fund works, of course. Applications will be reviewed, and it's unlikely someone who was legitimately prosecuted would get compensated.

"When you take money from me to give to a purpose I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny and that's what that account is," Tillis added.

Really? That's an interesting new standard.

What if someone vehemently disagrees with SNAP? Is using their tax dollars for SNAP tyranny too? Or is that (D)ifferent?

@SenThomTillis : Congress is taking a lot of money from me each and every year funding purposes I vehemently disagree with, speaking of tyranny. Why don’t you clean up the hospice, home care, child care and Medicaid fraud, then both of us can be happier? — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) May 21, 2026

He won't do that.

So, @SenThomTillis is confessing to tyranny throughout his entire career. Stupid on stilts. — Duper Squatching Duck ⚡️ (@sttngduck) May 22, 2026

There are a lot of Leftists who disagreed with how Tillis voted to spend our tax dollars. By his own definition, that makes him a tyrant, too.

This guy... https://t.co/CatgMszoZk — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 22, 2026

This guy, indeed.

He also took a shot at Spencer Pratt, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate who is trying to clean up the disastrous city.

While Spencer Pratt says his political role model is Jesus Christ, Senator Thom Tillis tells TMZ's @jacob_wass who inspires him in politics 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eHEbMUiuWO — TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2026

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"George Washington," Tillis said, when asked who his political role model is. "Because he's the founder of this country and the only president I've seen who didn't want to become king."

When asked which presidents wanted to become king, Tillis replied, "Every one after Washington."

That's also just not true.

On the All-In podcast, Spencer extolled the virtues of Cincinnatus, who was George Washingon's role model of the citizen servant who played his part in government for a short time, then surrendered power and went home to his farm. https://t.co/Wq72MwhUBk — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 21, 2026

Tillis is unaware of this, much like he's unaware of other things.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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