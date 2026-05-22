Another Detransitioner Wins a Hugh Settlement Against Her Therapists

Camille Kiefel had a history of mental health diagnoses that included trauma, depression, suicidal ideation, and ADHD. Despite this, all it took were a few short telehealth sessions with therapists to get approval for a double mastectomy after Kiefel identified as 'nonbinary.'

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Now Kiefel, 36, has settled a lawsuit against two providers who wrote referrals for that mastectomy. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, The New York Post said Kiefel will reportedly receive $3.5 million

Detransitioner wins settlement after lawsuit against therapists following double mastectomy: report https://t.co/PFSG0N1xgS pic.twitter.com/q4Pbq1Ijv4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2026

Here's more:

Kiefel underwent a double mastectomy in August 2020, based on two referral letters for surgery from Amy Ruff, a licensed clinical social worker, and Mara Burmeister, a licensed professional counselor. The complaint, filed in 2022, also names their respective employers, Brave Space, and the Quest Center for Integrative Health. The complaint alleged Kiefel was approved for surgery after two Zoom sessions, each lasting approximately an hour or less. However, she says the surgery did not solve her gender distress and she detransitioned less than two years later. She said the surgery left her with lasting physical health complications and emotional and psychological harm. Her complaint brings claims of professional malpractice, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

This is at least the second major lawsuit filed by a detransitioner, and may be the first filed by an adult. Another detransitioner, Fox Varian, won $2 million after she filed a lawsuit following a double mastectomy at the age of 16. Back in February, The Economist warned that dozens of lawsuits from other detransitioners threaten to bankrupt the 'gender-affirming care' industry.

Good.

It's medical malpractice that a woman can identify as nonbinary and have healthy breasts amputated after a video phone call. @GetBetterTweets deserves every penny she got. — Prisha Mosley🦎 (@PrishaMosley) May 21, 2026

Prisha Mosley is another girl who was 'transitioned' as a teen.

She was approved for double mastectomy over a quickie Zoom call. My goodness. What happened to do no harm??? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 21, 2026

'Do no harm' took a backseat to the trans agenda.

Yep. The dominoes are falling. Soon no doctor will dare. It's just a shame they aren't spending decades in prison. — Jeff (@NeedsBourbon) May 22, 2026

There is a big battle brewing between the medical industry and Democrats, who are going to keep pushing for this 'gender-affirming care' despite massive malpractice lawsuits. In California, a judge even ordered hospitals to continue sterilizing and mutilating children.

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The medical industry will have to revolt against Democrats or face financial ruin.

May many more follow. The therapists and butchers that do this need to be in prison. https://t.co/Bo5APUOUGv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 21, 2026

Medical providers will stop 'transitioning' people when they start having to pay a pretty penny for malpractice.

To be mentally healthy is to be dedicated to reality. Any therapist who affirms a patient’s delusion and pushes them into surgery is harming them, both mentally and physically. May this be one of many expensive settlements. https://t.co/A66SPOqw3j — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 22, 2026

This is correct.

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