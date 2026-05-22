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Tipsheet

Another Detransitioner Wins a Hugh Settlement Against Her Therapists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 22, 2026 9:00 AM
Another Detransitioner Wins a Hugh Settlement Against Her Therapists
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Camille Kiefel had a history of mental health diagnoses that included trauma, depression, suicidal ideation, and ADHD. Despite this, all it took were a few short telehealth sessions with therapists to get approval for a double mastectomy after Kiefel identified as 'nonbinary.'

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Now Kiefel, 36, has settled a lawsuit against two providers who wrote referrals for that mastectomy. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, The New York Post said Kiefel will reportedly receive $3.5 million

Here's more:

Kiefel underwent a double mastectomy in August 2020, based on two referral letters for surgery from Amy Ruff, a licensed clinical social worker, and Mara Burmeister, a licensed professional counselor. 

The complaint, filed in 2022, also names their respective employers, Brave Space, and the Quest Center for Integrative Health.

The complaint alleged Kiefel was approved for surgery after two Zoom sessions, each lasting approximately an hour or less.

However, she says the surgery did not solve her gender distress and she detransitioned less than two years later. She said the surgery left her with lasting physical health complications and emotional and psychological harm.

Her complaint brings claims of professional malpractice, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA HEALTHCARE LAWSUIT MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

This is at least the second major lawsuit filed by a detransitioner, and may be the first filed by an adult. Another detransitioner, Fox Varian, won $2 million after she filed a lawsuit following a double mastectomy at the age of 16. Back in February, The Economist warned that dozens of lawsuits from other detransitioners threaten to bankrupt the 'gender-affirming care' industry.

Good.

Prisha Mosley is another girl who was 'transitioned' as a teen.

'Do no harm' took a backseat to the trans agenda.

There is a big battle brewing between the medical industry and Democrats, who are going to keep pushing for this 'gender-affirming care' despite massive malpractice lawsuits. In California, a judge even ordered hospitals to continue sterilizing and mutilating children.

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The medical industry will have to revolt against Democrats or face financial ruin.

Medical providers will stop 'transitioning' people when they start having to pay a pretty penny for malpractice.

This is correct.

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