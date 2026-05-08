Greg Gutfeld Goes Off on Democrats for Their Moral Bankruptcy, and Letting Politics Destroy Relationships

Greg Gutfeld went off on what he described as the moral bankruptcy of Democrats, arguing that Republicans and Democrats fundamentally handle political disagreements and personal relationships differently.

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He mocked the idea that support for Donald Trump suddenly convinced many Democrats that people they had known for years were secretly fascists all along. Gutfeld argued the notion was absurd, saying political disagreements should instead be viewed as different approaches to pursuing happiness and solving problems, not proof that the opposing side is inherently evil.

Greg Gutfeld just delivered a savage 2-minute monologue exposing exactly why 60% of Democrats are ending relationships over politics.



He nailed the hypocrisy with one brutal question about dads and Trump:



“If your dad loves Trump and you love your dad — shouldn’t you maybe… pic.twitter.com/ywAFNGuTof — Overton (@overton_news) May 7, 2026

"You know, the difference between Dems and Republicans come down to one thing. They apply moral value to political preference," Gutfeld said. "And that would make sense if your political party praised Hitler or protected murderers and sex fiends."

"But the mistake is, it's not the Republicans. But they've always compared Republicans to some kind of existential threat," he continued. "They've done it with climate change. They've done it with compassion. They do it with Trump. That allows them to label us as amoral. But we know, and Harold would agree, Republicans are not evil. We have a different path to the pursuit of happiness and serenity in people's lives, safety, and security. I don't care that you hate Trump. Why should you care that I like him? The answer is that he's evil. He's like a Nazi. Well, this is where the whole thing falls apart."

What does that mean to me, if I'm your Republican friend who voted for Trump, that you would believe I would support a Nazi? We've been friends for years. I've been through this. If you're my friend, you have to realize that's illogical. Because how were we friends for 10 or 20 years? And now you found out I was a fascist. How did that happen? You knew I was a right-winger in the 80s, in the 90s. And now all of a sudden, you're like, oh, I can't be seen with him. So the key moment in the self-realization of a liberal should be, if your dad loves Trump, and you love your dad, shouldn't you maybe question whether your dad doesn't love a Hitler figure? And therefore, maybe Trump is not a Hitler figure. And that flaw in your thinking should put into question the reliability on your filter on your life, that this thing is not working. It's not translating. If I love my dad and my dad voted for Trump, but I think Trump is Hitler, there's something wrong with my logic. Your dad is not a Nazi lover.

"This is why they break off relationships, because when they run into those people that they like and they love, it calls into question that filter," he added.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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