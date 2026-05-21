Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices

Chevron is letting Californians know who is really at fault for the state’s absurdly high gas prices, as Democrats across the country have sought to blame President Trump and the war in Iran for rising prices.

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While the war has definitely increased gas prices, California politicians have no right to blame the president when their own policies carry far greater responsibility. Chevron is making sure of that with a fresh ad campaign that says just that.

Chevron is letting customers know in California that it’s not Donald Trump causing the insane gas prices in the state, it’s California Democrats



Chevron just added these new signs to their pumps educating customers, “Sacramento policies did this. Now you pay more”



“California… pic.twitter.com/MzIYrzjaBz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 21, 2026

Chevron is posting signs at its California gas stations, blaming the prices on the state’s Democratic policies and arguing that the government is choosing foreign oil over maintaining local jobs and lower prices. It is unclear how widespread the campaign is, but it tracks closely with Chevron’s years-long campaign against the Golden State’s energy policies.

“Sacramento policies did this. Now you pay more," the sign reads. "California politicians are choosing foreign oil and fuels over local jobs and lower costs."

This comes as the state’s gas prices remain well above the national average by nearly $2. Despite the obvious financial pain it is causing the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has refused to consider suspending the state’s gas tax, which is about $0.70 a gallon, citing concerns over funding for roads and other infrastructure. A claim many find odd, considering the state ranks near the bottom for quality roads both in urban areas and outside them, despite having one of the highest tax burdens.

President Trump has assured Americans that gas prices will fall once the Iran war is over, although at this point, it remains unclear when that will be. In the meantime, he said he is seeking to suspend the federal gas tax, saving Americans about $0.18 a gallon. However, that measure must make it through Congress before it can go into effect, and it remains uncertain whether it will actually pass at all.

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