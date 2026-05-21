The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media

Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Time Magazine Puts Graham 'Porta Potty' Platner on its Cover Because of Course it Did
Time Magazine Puts Graham 'Porta Potty' Platner on its Cover Because of Course...
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks
Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just Sentenced
Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just...
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Wants Supreme Court Review of 'Sensitive Places' Challenge
Second Amendment Foundation Wants Supreme Court Review of 'Sensitive Places' Challenge
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person in San Francisco
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person...
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's...
Jeff Bezos Makes the Case For Why the Working Class Should Pay No Federal Income Tax
Jeff Bezos Makes the Case For Why the Working Class Should Pay No...
Tipsheet

The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 2:00 PM
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media
Townhall Media

The BBC is no stranger to controversy. Back in March, the BBC was begging a judge to toss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by President Trump after the network was busted doctoring video of a speech President Trump gave on January 6, 2021.

Advertisement

In the edited documentary, only three minutes of President Trump's speech were included, along with a 12-second edited clip of the event. The BCC did later issue a retraction and apology, saying it 'unintentionally gave the "mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action." They also called the editing an 'error of judgment.'

Now the BBC is under fire for trying to paint an Afghan father who sold his seven-year-old twin daughters into sexual slavery as the victim.

Here's more:

Abdul Rashid Azimi takes us into his home and brings out two of his children – seven-year-old twins Roqia and Rohila. He holds them close, eager to explain why he's making unbearable choices.

"I'm willing to sell my daughters," he weeps. "I'm poor, in debt and helpless."

"I come home from work with parched lips, hungry, thirsty, distressed and confused. My children come to me saying 'Baba, give us some bread'. But what can I give? Where is the work?"

Abdul tells us he is willing to sell his girls for marriage, or for domestic work. "If I sell one daughter, I could feed the rest of my children for at least four years," he says.

He hugs Rohila, kissing her as he cries. "It breaks my heart, but it's the only way."

This is the fruit of a backward culture that treats women and girls like chattel instead of human beings.

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN ISLAM MEDIA BIAS

The outrage is palpable.

Islamic culture doesn't value girls.

And they're not nearly mad enough about this.

He is not the victim here.

Advertisement

There are others who are poor, and you'd be hard pressed to find a culture where young girls are sold as sex slaves for money.

We don't.

Just look at the U.K.

That's what they do to our daughters.

Girls have no value in Afghanistan.

They are slaves and property. Nothing more.

This is why we despise the media. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks Amy Curtis
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her Jeff Charles
The DNC 2024 Autopsy Is Here, and It's a Disaster Amy Curtis
Spencer Pratt and the Dem Destruction of Los Angeles Kurt Schlichter
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement