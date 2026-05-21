The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media

The BBC is no stranger to controversy. Back in March, the BBC was begging a judge to toss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by President Trump after the network was busted doctoring video of a speech President Trump gave on January 6, 2021.

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In the edited documentary, only three minutes of President Trump's speech were included, along with a 12-second edited clip of the event. The BCC did later issue a retraction and apology, saying it 'unintentionally gave the "mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action." They also called the editing an 'error of judgment.'

Now the BBC is under fire for trying to paint an Afghan father who sold his seven-year-old twin daughters into sexual slavery as the victim.

Selling children to survive: Afghan fathers forced to make impossible choices https://t.co/dQ1YJdElHX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 18, 2026

Here's more:

Abdul Rashid Azimi takes us into his home and brings out two of his children – seven-year-old twins Roqia and Rohila. He holds them close, eager to explain why he's making unbearable choices. "I'm willing to sell my daughters," he weeps. "I'm poor, in debt and helpless." "I come home from work with parched lips, hungry, thirsty, distressed and confused. My children come to me saying 'Baba, give us some bread'. But what can I give? Where is the work?" Abdul tells us he is willing to sell his girls for marriage, or for domestic work. "If I sell one daughter, I could feed the rest of my children for at least four years," he says. He hugs Rohila, kissing her as he cries. "It breaks my heart, but it's the only way."

This is the fruit of a backward culture that treats women and girls like chattel instead of human beings.

Any decent father would slit his own wrists before he sold his baby daughter for rape so he could buy himself food.



These men are cowards and demons, not victims. They’re the reason why Afghanistan is a s**thole and will always be a s**thole. — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 19, 2026

The outrage is palpable.

I have a daughter.



A man who sells his child is no longer a father.



He is a demon, something that wears a man's face, but the man inside him is already gone.



Being a father means, "I made you, and as long as I have breath, I will stand between you and the darkness"



That… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 19, 2026

Islamic culture doesn't value girls.

British taxpayers paid for this article to defend human traffickers that sell their own children into slavery. — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) May 19, 2026

And they're not nearly mad enough about this.

The BBC portrays an indebted Afghan father selling his 7-year-old twin daughters into sexual slavery with adult men as a man who is forced to make difficult choices



🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/3gapy2DuZM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 19, 2026

He is not the victim here.

The BBC's framing of this story is despicable. There are many people in Venezuela and Cuba who are just as poor as these people in Afghanistan. But if a reporter saw a Venezuelan or Cuban father trying to sell his 7 year old daughter to a pedophile, they would correctly describe… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 20, 2026

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There are others who are poor, and you'd be hard pressed to find a culture where young girls are sold as sex slaves for money.

How do we know if the men coming into the U.S. from Afghanistan never sold their own children into sexual slavery? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) May 21, 2026

We don't.

If a man will sell his own daughters into sexual slavery, imagine what he might do to yours. https://t.co/rmlFCgPiL1 — Madeleine (@JournoMaddie) May 19, 2026

Just look at the U.K.

That's what they do to our daughters.

sells his daughters to feed his other children (sons). IMAGINE MY SHOCK https://t.co/Cs9PWb3JeR — kainat ☆ (@coquetteefawn) May 20, 2026

Girls have no value in Afghanistan.

They are slaves and property. Nothing more.

This is just f***ing disgusting.



If you want to understand the moral rot at the heart of the Left today, watch this video portray a father selling his seven year old daughters into sex slavery as the real victim here. https://t.co/6yXh0uNJfr — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 20, 2026

This is why we despise the media.

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