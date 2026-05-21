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Tipsheet

This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 21, 2026 1:45 PM
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-04) responded to President Donald Trump’s threat to primary her after she expressed support for Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) in his primary race.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked Boebert, calling her “weak-minded,” and indicated he would be willing to support a candidate who challenged her in her primary race. Boebert has been one of the president’s most loyal allies ever since she first took office.

During an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Boebert discussed the matter. Cuomo noted that Colorado has semi-open primaries, which means someone could potentially challenge her for the nomination. “Do you think you can survive if the president gives you the thumbs down?” Cuomo asked.

“Well, first of all, my election in my primary is settled,” Boebert replied. “It is certified. There is no time for a write-in candidate. And so when the president called … for a primary opponent against me, that, that can't happen. And I'm going to face a Democrat in the general election. My Democrat opponent does not have a primary opponent either. So it is the two of us head to head for the rest of this cycle.”

The lawmaker defended her actions, referring to the many times she supported Trump’s agenda. “Often there are many bills that I have voted against that the president has supported,” she said. “Even today, the housing bill that came to the floor, this was Senator Warren's bill. We had a better bill from the House. Yes, there were adjustments made, but there was still not clear language for anti-central bank digital currency systems for the future. And I voted against that. I think I was one of 11 votes that voted against that.”

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DONALD TRUMP LAUREN BOEBERT REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE TRUTH SOCIAL

Boebert also criticized the war in Iran, saying it was “really tough” to defend aspects of the military action in the region, “especially when we see the Secretary of War doing campaign events in Kentucky of all places in the middle of a war.”

She added, “That’s really difficult to grasp.”

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