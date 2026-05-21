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Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 12:30 PM
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The socialist contempt for businesses is incredible. They believe corporations are the source and summit of all of society's ills, but their hatred of big business doesn't always extend to that business' tax dollars or the revenue businesses generate.

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But they'll learn they can't have it both ways. You can't slap a business with one hand, and grab its wallet with the other. That's what Seattle's inept socialist Mayor, Katie Wilson, is trying to do and it may just drive the business that put Seattle on the map out of the city.

Wilson told voters she wasn't going to buy Starbucks and encouraged them to do the same. Calling for a de facto boycott of one of the city's biggest businesses backfired on her, however, and now Wilson is trying to do damage control.

Incredible.

Here's more:

Seattle’s lefty Mayor Katie Wilson admitted she was wrong to slam Starbucks and push for a boycott of the mega-coffee chain birthed in the Pacific city.

Wilson, 43, issued a terse mea culpa to the New York Times this week as questions swirl about whether the liberal Northwest city can attract and retain businesses, including Starbucks, which recently chose to expand its footprint in Tennessee.

The Democratic socialist made waves last fall when she joined a barista union rally as mayor-elect and expressed her disgust with one of Seattle’s most recognizable businesses.

...

But several months later, Wilson appeared to walk back her statement.

“Those comments were not productive in the sense that they caused more harm than good,” she told the New York Times.

Wilson also told the outlet she’s aware that everything she says could be used as possible anti-business missives, and she needs to have a “multidimensional relationship” with corporations like the coffee giant.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY SOCIALISM

Starbucks has already moved some of its operations to Tennessee, bringing with it 2,000 jobs. Could the headquarters pull out of Seattle entirely?

It seems people think it might.

Yes, the inmates are running the asylum in Seattle.

Seattle residents voted for her, and now they're going to FO, too.

They have no incentive to stay.

Bingo.

Leftism. That's how.

Economics wins. Every single time.

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As we pointed out yesterday, the rich are keeping Central Park clean and nice for New Yorkers.

That's the perfect description for Wlison.

Yes, and we don't think they're stupid. This is a self-inflicted wound.

But that's what happens when you elect socialist baristas who live off mommy and daddy's wealth, as Wilson has done.

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