Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks

The socialist contempt for businesses is incredible. They believe corporations are the source and summit of all of society's ills, but their hatred of big business doesn't always extend to that business' tax dollars or the revenue businesses generate.

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But they'll learn they can't have it both ways. You can't slap a business with one hand, and grab its wallet with the other. That's what Seattle's inept socialist Mayor, Katie Wilson, is trying to do and it may just drive the business that put Seattle on the map out of the city.

Wilson told voters she wasn't going to buy Starbucks and encouraged them to do the same. Calling for a de facto boycott of one of the city's biggest businesses backfired on her, however, and now Wilson is trying to do damage control.

Mayor Katie said, “I am not buying Starbucks, and you should not either.” In Seattle.

IN SE-AT-TLE. https://t.co/YO80OxD2zh — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) May 21, 2026

Incredible.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson walks back stinging comments about Starbucks, as fears mount that the coffee giant may pull out of the liberal city https://t.co/EMBlCEdLpj pic.twitter.com/6BJaxTAbQQ — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2026

Here's more:

Seattle’s lefty Mayor Katie Wilson admitted she was wrong to slam Starbucks and push for a boycott of the mega-coffee chain birthed in the Pacific city. Wilson, 43, issued a terse mea culpa to the New York Times this week as questions swirl about whether the liberal Northwest city can attract and retain businesses, including Starbucks, which recently chose to expand its footprint in Tennessee. The Democratic socialist made waves last fall when she joined a barista union rally as mayor-elect and expressed her disgust with one of Seattle’s most recognizable businesses. ... But several months later, Wilson appeared to walk back her statement. “Those comments were not productive in the sense that they caused more harm than good,” she told the New York Times. Wilson also told the outlet she’s aware that everything she says could be used as possible anti-business missives, and she needs to have a “multidimensional relationship” with corporations like the coffee giant.

Starbucks has already moved some of its operations to Tennessee, bringing with it 2,000 jobs. Could the headquarters pull out of Seattle entirely?

It seems people think it might.

They passed "liberal" long ago.



It is a far left extremist city. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) May 21, 2026

Yes, the inmates are running the asylum in Seattle.

She's at the FO stage of FAFO. — Lisa (@politeracy) May 21, 2026

Seattle residents voted for her, and now they're going to FO, too.

If I was @Starbucks I’d be packing up. @washdems are hopelessly stupid. — Lynn Thorvilson (@lthorvil) May 21, 2026

They have no incentive to stay.

Idiot lib class warriors like to sound tough in front of their purple-haired, nose-ringed fans until they realize non-profit workers and commune baristas don't pay the welfare bill- capitalism does https://t.co/9yLHB1Ct1D — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 21, 2026

Bingo.

I don't understand how someone this young can look this old https://t.co/uFz1ldKTPX — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 21, 2026

Leftism. That's how.

It’s all fun and games while people are snapping their fingers in approval.



Then reality hits. https://t.co/GXUuNdYAHa — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 21, 2026

Economics wins. Every single time.

CZ For all the posturing and theater, liberal politicians need reminders that their socialist lives are impossible without millionaires and billionaires. https://t.co/Pach3FeCCf — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 21, 2026

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As we pointed out yesterday, the rich are keeping Central Park clean and nice for New Yorkers.

Niles: “Imagine if Maris and Lilith somehow conceived, Fraiser. That’s who has been elected to run Seattle.” https://t.co/KqwkRbAObq pic.twitter.com/VfXBQVCxDo — Because We Live Here 🇺🇸 (@BWLH_) May 21, 2026

That's the perfect description for Wlison.

If Starbucks doesn't leave Seattle, they're stupid. https://t.co/A4XqYvMwAR — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 21, 2026

Yes, and we don't think they're stupid. This is a self-inflicted wound.

But that's what happens when you elect socialist baristas who live off mommy and daddy's wealth, as Wilson has done.

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