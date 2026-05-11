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Tipsheet

President Trump Says He Will Suspend the Federal Gas Tax

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 11, 2026 2:30 PM
President Trump Says He Will Suspend the Federal Gas Tax
Pool via AP

President Trump has said he plans to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to bring down rising fuel prices across the country, as the war in Iran and continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global oil flows. 

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The resulting supply constraints have pushed prices higher, with even some state lawmakers floating the idea of temporarily suspending state gas taxes as well.

The federal tax on gasoline is currently 18 cents per gallon. 

However, the move would require congressional authority, and it remains unclear whether Democrats will be willing to cooperate with the proposal.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TAXES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

This comes as the president has insisted that the moment the war with Iran is over, Americans will see prices fall. However, the finish line in Iran appears to be drifting further away, as Tehran has failed to put forward serious proposals and has even walked back commitments made during negotiations. It remains unclear whether military action will follow the stalled talks, as President Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire agreement is on life support.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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