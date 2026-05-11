President Trump Says He Will Suspend the Federal Gas Tax

President Trump has said he plans to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to bring down rising fuel prices across the country, as the war in Iran and continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global oil flows.

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The resulting supply constraints have pushed prices higher, with even some state lawmakers floating the idea of temporarily suspending state gas taxes as well.

President Trump told CBS News he intends to suspend the federal gas tax "for a period of time" and phase it back in "when gas goes down."@nancycordes reports on her conversation with the president: pic.twitter.com/72Rv1UJsT3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: President Trump announces plans to SLASH the federal gas tax



"Yeah...as soon as Iran is over, you're gonna see oil and gas drop LIKE A ROCK." 🔥



"I'm going to reduce until the [tax], let me tell you, as soon as this is over with Iran, as soon as it's over,… pic.twitter.com/8jVuOhIQS4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump is considering suspending the federal gasoline tax amid surging prices, per CBS News.



The tax currently adds about 18 cents per gallon. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 11, 2026

The federal tax on gasoline is currently 18 cents per gallon.

However, the move would require congressional authority, and it remains unclear whether Democrats will be willing to cooperate with the proposal.

White House is now signaling they’re looking at suspending the federal gas tax to give Americans some relief.



Of course it still needs Congress to actually do it.



Some states like Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Texas are already pushing their own suspensions. pic.twitter.com/joZdUOcVWT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 11, 2026

This comes as the president has insisted that the moment the war with Iran is over, Americans will see prices fall. However, the finish line in Iran appears to be drifting further away, as Tehran has failed to put forward serious proposals and has even walked back commitments made during negotiations. It remains unclear whether military action will follow the stalled talks, as President Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire agreement is on life support.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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