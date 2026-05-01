Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices

There is no politician more opportunistic than California Governor Gavin Newsom. There isn't a political issue he won't try to capitalize on, even if it makes him look foolish.

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Take gas prices, for example. California takes more taxes on a gallon of gas than the oil companies do in profit, with the state collecting about $0.71 per gallon and the companies making under $0.20 per gallon. That means gas prices in California could be significantly cheaper if the state lowered gas taxes.

It won't, of course. Which is why Newsom's criticism of gas prices rings hollow and hypocritical.

61 days into Donald Trump's war with Iran, the national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.30 — up 44.3%.



That's ON TOP of higher prices for groceries, shipping, flights, and more.



And the response from the Trump Administration and GOP Congress? Crickets. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 30, 2026

No one was having this.

So in other words, the national average price of gas is still much cheaper than it is in California during normal times?



A year ago, gas prices in California were $4.78 per gallon. pic.twitter.com/piWLuLgWNP — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 30, 2026

That's exactly what it means.

There is no problem so bad that California's Democrats can't make it even worse.



The average gas price in the USA (red line) is now so high, it's now broken past California's "lowest price in years" (dashed green line).



California (blue line) finally broke $6/gallon. pic.twitter.com/VsShUXFRRU — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 30, 2026

Good work, Gavin.

Gas prices in California are why the national average is so high. pic.twitter.com/gpI1Y448FV — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) April 30, 2026

That's the Democratic Party in a nutshell, really.

What Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to know is that 62 days ago Californians were already paying way more than $6.43 per gallon for gas https://t.co/dtE6onqBOd pic.twitter.com/MNzLNSzeSY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 30, 2026

Of course, he doesn't want you to know that.

2,670 days since Gavin Newsom's inauguration as Governor, California's average for a gallon of gas is now $6.01. That's $1.71 higher than the national average. That's ON TOP of higher prices for groceries, shipping, flights, and more. And the response from the Newsom… https://t.co/MBI6it2Azj — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) April 30, 2026

It's the Democrat way. Blame Trump.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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