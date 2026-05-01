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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 1:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

There is no politician more opportunistic than California Governor Gavin Newsom. There isn't a political issue he won't try to capitalize on, even if it makes him look foolish.

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Take gas prices, for example. California takes more taxes on a gallon of gas than the oil companies do in profit, with the state collecting about $0.71 per gallon and the companies making under $0.20 per gallon. That means gas prices in California could be significantly cheaper if the state lowered gas taxes.

It won't, of course. Which is why Newsom's criticism of gas prices rings hollow and hypocritical.

No one was having this.

That's exactly what it means.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Good work, Gavin.

That's the Democratic Party in a nutshell, really.

Of course, he doesn't want you to know that.

It's the Democrat way. Blame Trump.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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