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Tipsheet

It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 1:30 PM
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

How many times have Democrats told us illegal aliens and other 'non-citizens' weren't getting SNAP benefits? Too many to count. In the state of Wisconsin, Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic AG Josh Kaul have both refused to turn over the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) information to the federal government.

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Now we are getting a glimpse into why. 

As of July 1, some 7,000 'documented non-citizens' — illegal aliens — will no longer be eligible for the state's food stamp program. And the media spin has already begun.

Here's more:

Big changes are coming as it relates to who will be eligible for food stamps in Wisconsin. According to the Hunger Task Force, a number of non-U.S. citizens will no longer be eligible for the state's FoodShare program, effective July 1.

Reno Wright, the food bank's director of public policy and advocacy, said the changes will affect about 7,200 residents statewide. The Hunger Task Force added 63% of those residents live in Milwaukee County.

The changes are part of the sweeping budget bill President Donald Trump pushed for and signed into law last year, referring to it as the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act." 

Under the new federal law, food stamps are now reserved for U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents with some exceptions for other immigrants with legal status.

Undocumented immigrants were never eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WISCONSIN

This article contradicts itself, saying illegal aliens were never eligible for SNAP, but laments that the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill Act' is now stripping 7,000 people of food stamps. That means they're here illegally, as the bill makes provision for citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Sympathy was nonexistent.

Yes.

Because Democrats.

Just like how they opened their pocketbooks for Planned Parenthood and NPR after federal funding was cut.

Not a bad idea.

And Democrats can't understand why people are fed up.

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Yes, they are.

It's not much to ask for 20 hours of work a week.

Especially when we were repeatedly told this doesn't happen.

The reality is, it does happen. Illegal aliens get all sorts of benefits at the expense of taxpayers and needy American citizens. President Trump is trying to end this insanity and restore fiscal responsibility to welfare programs while putting Americans first.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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