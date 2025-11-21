Joe Scarborough Rages at Mike Johnson and President Trump, Swearing on Live TV

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough raged on Friday morning against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for his defense of President Trump's comment after Democratic lawmakers called on the United States intelligence community and military personnel to disobey "illegal orders" from the Commander in Chief. No example of a hypothetical or past "illegal order" was given.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

The president, in response, wrote on Truth Social, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Democrats said that President Trump was calling for political violence.

Speaker Johnson argued that the Commander in Chief was merely “defining the crime of sedition.” “That is a factual statement. Attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that,” Johnson continued.

Scarborough was not having it.

“He lies so pretty. I mean, it’s so easy for him to lie," Scarborough began, donning a fake Southern accent to mock the Speaker. “You know, it was very rude of those press members to be standing all around. He had a fainting couch. It was beautiful. Beautiful pink satin fainting couch with all the frills. He was going to just flop over, I tell you, you know, he was so shocked and stunned.”

"These people are lying through their f**k-," he said before cutting himself off to regain his composure. "Their teeth, these people are lying through their teeth."

"They're lying through their f---ing teeth."



Joe Scarborough on @MikeJohnson's and Karoline Leavitt's comments on congressional Dems telling military members they can disobey illegal orders.@PressSec @ScarboroughNow @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/XMFvQuZpqm — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) November 21, 2025

His wife and co-host joked that Scraborough hadn't dropped an f-bomb, only half of one.

