Democrats Hypocritically Accuse Trump of Inciting Political Violence

New York Senator Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are accusing President Trump of encouraging political violence against Democrats.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan called on America's military and intelligence community to "stand up" and "refuse illegal orders" from the Commander in Chief.

In response, President Trump on Thursday fired out two responses on Truth Social. The first read, " This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT."

A few hours later, the president wrote, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Sen. Schumer on the floor of the Senate described the president calling "for the execution of elected officials," as "an outright threat, and it's deadly serious."

"Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely," Schumer continued. "When Donald Trump uses the language of execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen. He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline."

Rep. Jeffries wrote in a statement:

We have been in contact with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of these Members and their families. Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.

Democrats have been accused of using inflammatory and violent rhetoric against President Trump for nearly a decade, and most recent instances of political violence in the United States have involved left-wing individuals targeting those on the right. Republicans have argued that this type of rhetoric fuels further violence, pointing to ongoing portrayals of Trump and his supporters as “Nazis,” as well as claims that he is a dictator and a threat to democracy.

The Democrats' latest stunt in calling for disobedience to the Commander in Chief is a direct threat to the security of the United States and cannot be tolerated.

In military court, sedition is punishable by death.

