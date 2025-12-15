In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat of What?

Is anyone surprised that the Left is blaming everything and anything other than the people and ideology responsible for yesterday's Islamic terror attack in Sydney, Australia? We're not.

The Left's narrative is unfolding in real-time. Australia — which already has strict gun laws — is going to gun control even harder in response to the shooting. London Mayor Sadiq Khan blamed President Trump's rhetoric for a rise in anti-Muslim "hatred" in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Now Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is following in Khan's footsteps and warning of a rise in "right-wing extremist groups."

🚨 WTF?! After Islamic terrorists KILLED 15 people in Australia, the prime minister warns about "right-wing extremist groups"



You've GOT to be kidding me.



If the threat was right-wingers, trust me, YOU'D KNOW. pic.twitter.com/fB7JYUewue — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

"We take HA advice very seriously. We work closely with them. We receive regular updates as well. The director general of HA warned about a range of threats, be it antisemitism, the rise of right-wing extremist groups as well, and we continue to work closely with our security agencies," Albanese said.

"HA" likely refers to Australia's Home Affairs.

Notably absent from his remarks is the threat from Islamists, including Naveed Akram, who was from Pakistan. Akram was one of the two terrorists who opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach yesterday. Akram was known to authorities for his Islamist ties.

They always do this. Shift the narrative away from the guilty. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) December 15, 2025

They not only shift blame away from the guilty, but they also use it as an opportunity to attack the groups they hate, despite the fact that there have been no "right-wing extremist group" terror attacks.

They will lie to your face rather than face the reality of what they have done to you. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) December 15, 2025

Yes. Because they know they'd be in serious trouble if they admitted what they've done.

A total lefty of the Fabian class who indulges in self harm to his country and its heritage https://t.co/gs9gZrSXHW — Joe Parsons (@joeparsonsqa) December 15, 2025

That's what Leftists do. Repeatedly.

Exactly what Joe Biden would have said and DID say for 4yrs. https://t.co/SGKyBIl9jh — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 15, 2025

And exactly what Kamala Harris would have continued saying.

