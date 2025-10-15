Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor

The director for student involvement and leadership at Rutgers University is calling for the removal of two officers of the school's Turning Point USA chapter, for their involvement in a petition calling for the removal of a professor nicknamed 'Dr. Antifa.'

Karima Woodyard, Rutgers’ director of student involvement and leadership, wrote in an email obtained by Fox News Digital that both Megyn Doyle, the chapter’s treasurer, and Ava Kwan, its outreach coordinator, should be removed from their positions and replaced through new elections. Woodyard argued that both students were ineligible to hold their positions.

The chapter is already facing a petition on Change.org for its removal, which has been signed by at least one professor at the university. The petition as of Wednesday has well over 6,500 signatures.

@RutgersU Very disappointing to see a petition to disband the @TPUSA chapter on your campus for “promoting hate speech and inciting violence against our community." Even worse to see a prof of Religious Studies, Tia Kolbaba, sign it. My guess she is a democrat as the reason is… pic.twitter.com/TX7zLXR46K — Larry Prescott (@JinnRunner) October 10, 2025

"I wanted to bring to your attention that Megyn is a Newark student and Ava is a graduate student," Woodyard wrote in the email directed to the Chapter President Stephen Wallace and Chapter Vice President Victoria Sorbat. "Because your organization is classified as an undergraduate student organization for the New Brunswick campus, both individuals are ineligible to hold executive board positions within your group."

"Please proceed with holding elections for those positions in accordance with your organization’s constitution to ensure compliance with university and student organization policies. Please let me know when this is done," the email continued.

Recently, Doyle launched a petition to remove Professor Mark Bray, citing his blatant support for Antifa. He had written several books, including "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street." Since the petition went live, Bray took his family and moved to Europe, citing safety concerns.

The professor has been openly supportive of Antifa tactics, including writing the actual handbook. pic.twitter.com/glQOXLgprC — Trump2024_no_matter_what (@TexasTrump2024) October 10, 2025

The petition to disband the TPUSA chapter at Rutgers is believed to be in response to Doyle's initial petition.

Kwan, the chapter’s outreach coordinator, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that, "Based on the timing of this investigation, this reads as a weaponization of procedure against Megyn and I as a result of our public opposition to self-proclaimed Antifa affiliate, Mark Bray."

"We have requested transparency from the Rutgers administration as to who ordered this investigation into our chapter and why," he continued. "We were never alerted to any issues with our officeholding until now. Rather than address our concerns publicly and transparently, Rutgers appears to have resorted to collegiate lawfare to silence us."

