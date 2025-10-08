Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures

A petition to disband the Rutgers University Turning Point USA chapter has been launched for promoting "hate speech" and creating a "toxic environment." The petition launched this week, and by Wednesday, already has 1,679 signatures.

The petition on Change.org, started by Alexander Di Filippo, reads, "Having lived in New Jersey my entire life, I've always cherished the inclusive educational environment we have cultivated here."

Our schools have been places where diversity is celebrated, where every student and faculty member, regardless of their background, is valued and respected for solely their qualifications. After all, that is how we provide the best, most well-rounded education for our youth. Yet, recently, I've witnessed a disturbing shift. The Rutgers chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has been continuously promoting hate speech and inciting violence against our community. This disturbing behavior has created a toxic environment that has already led to tragic consequences. Alarmingly, a respected professor felt compelled to leave the country, fearing for the safety of their family due to threats and harassment cultivated by this group. We urge Rutgers University to immediately disband the Turning Point USA chapter from its campus. By doing so, we will not only be upholding our commitment to educational excellence but also ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for every individual within our community.

Filippo is a former student from Rochester Institute of Technology, and majored in game design and development, minored in music and technology, and creative writing. He appears to have no direct connection to Rutgers University.

Last week, the TPUSA chapter launched its own petition to remove Professor Mark Bray, citing concern over his support for Antifa, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

Bray is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street." He and his family moved to Europe following the petition for his removal, citing safety concerns.

"Allowing such a group to operate within our state, on our campuses, undermines the core values of respect, diversity, and inclusion that we, as a community, hold dear," Filipo's petition continued. "The activities of the TPUSA chapter are contrary to the educational principles we aim to uphold. They spread messages that breed division and intolerance, and these actions speak louder than any supposed academic freedom they claim to exercise."

