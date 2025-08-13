Trump Issues New Warning to Putin Ahead of High Stakes Meeting
What Did Mayor Bowser Say About D.C. Schools?
So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on...
Chuck Schumer Often Cites This NY Couple to Push His Narratives. There's One...
Bill Maher Absolutely Bodies the Co-Hosts of The View
Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Agency Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses to Illegal Immigr...
The Trump Administration May Finally Call Muslim Brotherhood What It Really Is
Trump Scores Huge Court Win in Battle Over Slashing Foreign Aid
Results: Trump’s D.C. – Night One
Trump Gives D.C. Homeless Two Options
In 'Cringe' Tweet, Newsom Announces California to Draw New Electoral Maps
Mamdani's Government-Run Grocery Store Plan Draws Fresh Scrutiny After What Just Happened...
Texas Dems Who Fled State Amid Redistricting Battle Reportedly Set to Return
VIP
A New Survey Showing the State of the NYC Mayoral Race Is Here
Tipsheet

Nate Morris Goes All-In on Trump MAHA Agenda in Kentucky Senate Fight

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 13, 2025 11:30 AM
X/@NateMorris

Nate Morris continues to promote the MAGA agenda in his Kentucky Senate campaign to replace Mitch McConnell in 2026. Morris just released an ad boasting of his allegiance to the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, as well as his commitment to Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr's agenda.

Advertisement

"When McConnell voted against RFK Jr., he betrayed President Trump and the MAHA agenda. Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron are Mitch's boys. I'm Nate Morris, a pro-Trump, conservative businessman and political outsider. I'll fight to ban doctors from prescribing hormone therapy to our kids, and I'll stand with Trump to remove deadly toxins and chemicals from our food and water. I'm Nate Morris, and I approve this message because I'm a Trump guy."

In his ad, Morris took a swing at two other GOP candidates, including Kentucky Representative Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who oversaw the prosecution of the Breonna Taylor case. 

Morris has, so far, received some high-profile endorsements from the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Krik, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, and Indiana Senator Jim Banks. While he hasn't received endorsements from President Trump yet, both Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. have reportedly encouraged his Senate run. Morris announced his run for Senate on Trump Jr's podcast.

Recommended

Trump Scores Huge Court Win in Battle Over Slashing Foreign Aid Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Scores Huge Court Win in Battle Over Slashing Foreign Aid Jeff Charles
Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Agency Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses to Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Trump Gives D.C. Homeless Two Options Dmitri Bolt
So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on Russiagate Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer Often Cites This NY Couple to Push His Narratives. There's One Problem. Matt Vespa
Trump Issues New Warning to Putin Ahead of High Stakes Meeting Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Scores Huge Court Win in Battle Over Slashing Foreign Aid Jeff Charles
Advertisement