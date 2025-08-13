Nate Morris Goes All-In on Trump MAHA Agenda in Kentucky Senate Fight

Nate Morris continues to promote the MAGA agenda in his Kentucky Senate campaign to replace Mitch McConnell in 2026. Morris just released an ad boasting of his allegiance to the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, as well as his commitment to Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr's agenda.

Advertisement

"When McConnell voted against RFK Jr., he betrayed President Trump and the MAHA agenda. Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron are Mitch's boys. I'm Nate Morris, a pro-Trump, conservative businessman and political outsider. I'll fight to ban doctors from prescribing hormone therapy to our kids, and I'll stand with Trump to remove deadly toxins and chemicals from our food and water. I'm Nate Morris, and I approve this message because I'm a Trump guy."

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN pic.twitter.com/vwXgPZTs2f — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) August 13, 2025

In his ad, Morris took a swing at two other GOP candidates, including Kentucky Representative Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who oversaw the prosecution of the Breonna Taylor case.

Morris has, so far, received some high-profile endorsements from the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Krik, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, and Indiana Senator Jim Banks. While he hasn't received endorsements from President Trump yet, both Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. have reportedly encouraged his Senate run. Morris announced his run for Senate on Trump Jr's podcast.

I'm running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a US Senator who supports President Trump and his America First agenda and isn't a controlled puppet of Mitch McConnell. If you agree it's time to end Mitch's control over Kentucky, stand with us!



DONATE: https://t.co/t2QI9rCrKh pic.twitter.com/cwFlm35ajH — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 26, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.