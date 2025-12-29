Can You Feel the Vibe Shift?
Three Illegal Immigrants Were Just Arrested for a Massive Gift Card Fraud Scheme

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 29, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As we continue to learn the depth of the fraud in Minnesota, we're starting to realize that the billions of taxpayer dollars stolen by Somalis in that state is just the tip of the iceberg. There's likely massive fraud in California, Utah, and elsewhere. And they're not just stealing taxpayer dollars.

In Texas, three illegal immigrants were just arrested in a massive gift card fraud scheme that's totaled $14 million.

The men are foreign nationals from Latvia.

Here's more:

Three men accused of committing $14 million in gift card fraud were arrested and jailed in Dallas County, officials said. 

Kristians Petrovskis, Romunds Cubrevics and Nurmunds Ulevicus are suspected of gift card cloning and had more than 400 gift cards in their possession, according to a press release from the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center. 

The scheme involves the theft of unactivated gift cards from retail store kiosks, opening the gift card packaging, copying the electronic number off the card, then re-sealing the gift card packaging and returning it to the kiosk at the store, the release states. 

According to Fox7, the men told law enforcement they were here specifically to commit crimes, and they stole gift cards from ten stores a day, seven days a week, since May of this year. They had more than 400 gift cards in their possession.

Consumers should closely examine gift card packaging for excess glue or other signs of damage to avoid being scammed.

"The Democrat party is the party of fraud - that’s one way the party gets its money for its candidates," wrote one social media user.

"More Biden model citizens," wrote another.

The three men were charged with Fraudulent Possession of Gift Cards, a first-degree felony.

