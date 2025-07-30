Sen. Bernie Moreno Joins Growing List of GOP Figures Supporting Nate Morris for Senate

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno has endorsed Republican businessman Nate Morris in the Kentucky Senate race that will decide who will succeed retiring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. We need more business people in DC. It’s really just that simple and @NateMorris will always do the right thing for his constituents and for America. I’m proud to support him and hope many of my Republican colleagues will do the same.



Let’s go! https://t.co/TBmDbcV4CX — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 30, 2025

Senator Moreno's endorsement comes on the heels of endorsements from both Senator Jim Banks of Indiana and Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA.

Honored to be endorsed by Sen. @Jim_Banks. Jim is an America First leader in the Senate and I'll stand with him to stop amnesty, deport illegals and fight for President Trump's MAGA agenda. We don't need more Mitch McConnell approved RINOs in KY - It's time to put America First! pic.twitter.com/d2459KKRiL — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) July 24, 2025

🚨New: Turning Point Action @TPUSA has endorsed Nate Morris @NateMorris in the 2026 Kentucky Senate Republican Primary pic.twitter.com/Ut8Q336C5y — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 30, 2025

Charlie Kirk headlined a campaign launch rally in Kentucky for the Senate hopeful, drawing more than 1,300 people. On stage, Morris tore into Mitch McConnell’s legacy and promised to shake up Washington if elected. The event also marked the start of a seven-figure ad blitz spanning TV, digital, and mail. The ads have focused heavily on McConnell and his allies. In one spot titled Garbage Day, Morris delivers the message bluntly: “Mitch McConnell? He’s trashed Trump,” he says. “McConnell’s boys, Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron, will do the same if they replace him.” In another ad, he called for the deportation of all illegal immigrants, telling viewers, "I'm sick of watching the elites give handouts to illegals while working-class families struggle. I'll lead the fight against amnesty by stopping all immigration until we deport every single illegal immigrant in America." We had 1,300 America First patriots FIRED UP in Shepherdsville this morning to hear @CharlieKirk11 and I talk about my campaign to destroy the McConnell Machine. You can watch the entire rally below! pic.twitter.com/tLb5J0ZaFT — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 30, 2025

Morris faces a contentious battle among Republican candidates. He will have to beat out Representative Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who oversaw the prosecution of the controversial Breonna Taylor case. President Trump has yet to endorse a candidate, although Morris is actively seeking the President's support.

Nate Morris is a ninth-generation Kentuckian with deep roots in Morgan County. He was raised in a union household by a single mother and attended public schools. With 19 relatives employed at the local auto plant, Morris often cites his grandfather, the head of the local auto union, as his greatest influence. His working-class upbringing in the heart of Appalachia has shaped his understanding of the challenges facing working families. He is "sick and tired of the failed career politicians in both parties that have sold out American workers and families," and plans to do his part to "deliver results for working Americans, not just politicians and special interests."

