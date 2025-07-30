Sen. Bernie Moreno Joins Growing List of GOP Figures Supporting Nate Morris for Senate

Senator Moreno's endorsement comes on the heels of endorsements from both Senator Jim Banks of Indiana and Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA.
Honored to be endorsed by Sen. @Jim_Banks. Jim is an America First leader in the Senate and I'll stand with him to stop amnesty, deport illegals and fight for President Trump's MAGA agenda. We don't need more Mitch McConnell approved RINOs in KY - It's time to put America First! pic.twitter.com/d2459KKRiL— Nate Morris (@NateMorris) July 24, 2025
🚨New: Turning Point Action @TPUSA has endorsed Nate Morris @NateMorris in the 2026 Kentucky Senate Republican Primary pic.twitter.com/Ut8Q336C5y— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 30, 2025
Morris faces a contentious battle among Republican candidates. He will have to beat out Representative Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who oversaw the prosecution of the controversial Breonna Taylor case. President Trump has yet to endorse a candidate, although Morris is actively seeking the President's support.
Nate Morris is a ninth-generation Kentuckian with deep roots in Morgan County. He was raised in a union household by a single mother and attended public schools. With 19 relatives employed at the local auto plant, Morris often cites his grandfather, the head of the local auto union, as his greatest influence. His working-class upbringing in the heart of Appalachia has shaped his understanding of the challenges facing working families. He is "sick and tired of the failed career politicians in both parties that have sold out American workers and families," and plans to do his part to "deliver results for working Americans, not just politicians and special interests."
I'm running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a US Senator who supports President Trump and his America First agenda and isn't a controlled puppet of Mitch McConnell. If you agree it's time to end Mitch's control over Kentucky, stand with us!— Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 26, 2025
DONATE: https://t.co/t2QI9rCrKh pic.twitter.com/cwFlm35ajH
