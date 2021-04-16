'Never Done a Damn Thing for Us': Breonna Taylor’s Mother Rips BLM As A 'Fraud'

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, posted on Facebook how upset she was at people who have claimed to be there for her family but have done nothing for them, specifically calling the Louisville chapter of Black Lives Matter "frauds."

"I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1, let me be clear Christopher 2x, The Montgomery family (Angie, Cheri, TiJuan & Craig) is the one and only day one’s not to mention Breonna’s friends and family but they’ve never needed Recognition," Palmer wrote on Wednesday.

"I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud, Then There’s the people at injustice Square a.k.a. BREEWAYY who has been 100 and held it down but that doesn’t go to say everyone down there but they know who they are & also never needed recognition," she continued. "I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am?, I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it? or asked so Talk about fraud. It’s amazing how many people have lost focus Smdh. I’m a say this before I go I’m so sick of some of y’all and I was last anybody who needs it I’m with this shit enough is enough!!!"

Breonna Taylor was killed in March 2020 during a no-knock raid for illegal drugs at her boyfriend's apartment unit. A shootout with the Lousiville Police resulted in multiple rounds being fired from the two sides, with Taylor caught in the crossfire. Her death has been heavily used by the Black Lives Matter movement and her name is often chanted alongside George Floyd's during protests.

A grand jury in September indicted officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment because several bullets he fired outside Taylor's apartment went into a neighboring unit where a pregnant woman, a man, and a child were home, but no charges against the three officers were filed for Taylor's death, according to the Courier-Journal.

The day of the grand jury's decision resulted in riots in Lousiville, which Townhall covered at the time.