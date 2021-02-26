Ocasio-Cortez Picks Another Fight with Sen. Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been known to give Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) the literal stink eye. In December, she shared a picture of herself staring down the Democrat after he came out against the Defund the Police movement.

“I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t," Manchin responded at the time. "I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

AOC is picking another fight with the West Virginia Democrat over raising the minimum wage to $15. According to reporters on the Hill on Friday, the progressive congresswoman went off on Manchin and the Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough for ruling on Thursday that Democrats can't include the minimum wage measure in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

From the pool. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin opposing $15 minimum wage in coronavirus bill: Joe Manchin..his own constituents, West Virginians want a $15 minimum wage. So I don't even see what kind of leg he's standing on here where the majority of his own state doesn't agree with him — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 26, 2021

"The fact that we have two people in this entire country...that are holding back a complete transformation in working people's lives, the same people who have held our country together throughout this pandemic is wrong," Ocasio-Cortez said.

In recent days she has also openly criticized Manchin for waffling on President Biden's nominee for Interior Secretary, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), considering he voted in favor of a "racist" like Jeff Sessions, who was confirmed to be President Trump's attorney general.

Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him.



Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation.



Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021

Let's hope these two don't run into each other in the halls.