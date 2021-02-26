Minimum Wage

Ocasio-Cortez Picks Another Fight with Sen. Manchin

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been known to give Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) the literal stink eye. In December, she shared a picture of herself staring down the Democrat after he came out against the Defund the Police movement.

“I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t," Manchin responded at the time. "I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

AOC is picking another fight with the West Virginia Democrat over raising the minimum wage to $15. According to reporters on the Hill on Friday, the progressive congresswoman went off on Manchin and the Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough for ruling on Thursday that Democrats can't include the minimum wage measure in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. 

"The fact that we have two people in this entire country...that are holding back a complete transformation in working people's lives, the same people who have held our country together throughout this pandemic is wrong," Ocasio-Cortez said.

In recent days she has also openly criticized Manchin for waffling on President Biden's nominee for Interior Secretary, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), considering he voted in favor of a "racist" like Jeff Sessions, who was confirmed to be President Trump's attorney general. 

Let's hope these two don't run into each other in the halls.

Most Popular