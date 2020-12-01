Joe Manchin

Manchin Hits Back at AOC After Viral Photo

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 01, 2020 6:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Manchin Hits Back at AOC After Viral Photo

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, hit back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after being the subject of a viral tweet by the Democratic socialist last month, telling The New York Times that she’s “more active on Twitter than anything else.”

At the time, Manchin vowed to stand up against the radicals in his party, particularly on the subject of defunding the police.

“Defund the police? Defund, my butt,” he tweeted. “I'm a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans' jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

AOC retweeted his message with a photo of her glaring at him in the background.

While it may have scored her some points among fellow progressives, Manchin was completely unfazed.

“I guess she put the dagger stare on me,” Manchin told the Times in an interview published Monday. 

“I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee,” he added. “She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

The senator continued: “We’re not going to defund the police, we’re not for the new green deal. That’s not going to happen. We’re not for Medicare for All — we can’t even pay for Medicare for some.”

Manchin has not been the only Democrat to push back on radical positions pushed by some in his party after Democrats lost a number of House seats to Republicans. 

Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger lost it on a Democratic Caucus call after the election, saying a defund the police attack ad and talk of socialism almost cost her her race.

“We lost races we shouldn’t have lost," Spanberger said. "If we run this race again we will get f*cking torn apart again in 2022."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
What Do Democrats Think About the Integrity of the Election? One Poll Shows Surprising Findings.
Leah Barkoukis
CA-25: Smith Concedes to Garcia, Leaving Katie Hill's Former Seat Red
Reagan McCarthy

Jaw-Dropping: Police Chief Association Releases Number of Officers Injured During Violent Riots
Julio Rosas
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns from White House Coronavirus Taskforce
Reagan McCarthy
Iowa Officials Certify Miller-Meeks' Victory, Marking Republicans' Fourteenth Congressional Flip
Reagan McCarthy
Politico Magazine Writer: Trump's Base Are Like Nazis Using Spanish Civil War to Test Their Theories
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular