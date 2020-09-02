Jim Jordan Demands Answers from Mayor Bowser on Violent DC Protests

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined his counterpart at the House Oversight Committee James Comer in penning an urgent letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to get the city under control.

"You must restore order and peace to the District before the left-wing violent extremism gets further out of hand," they write.

The lawmakers reminded Bowser of a few of the most recent incidents in the nation's capital. Protesters harassed outdoor diners in downtown D.C. They were simply trying to enjoy their meals, but the mob accused them of enjoying "white privilege." Then, on August 27, following President Trump's RNC speech at the White House, Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to harass participants trying to walk home. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), one of the victims in the altercation, says the scene was "horrific" and he doesn't know what would have happened to him and his wife Kelley if the D.C. police hadn't been there.

Jordan and Comer used these examples to show Bowser that she needs to take this situation seriously.

"Your choice to surrender the streets of D.C. to violent left-wing extremists and agitators so that they can intimidate, coerce, and assault innocent people places at risk all who live, work, and patronize businesses in the District," they argued.

#DCProtests NEW: letter from @Jim_Jordan + @JamesComer to @MayorBowser “All documents + communications” on DC response + examination of whether “perpetrators of the recent violence + intimidation...have been paid or otherwise induced to commit these pic.twitter.com/pxdeGZtDFn — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 2, 2020

They demanded the following information about the city's response to the violence by September 16:

1. All documents and communications referring or relating to D.C.’s response, if any, to violent left-wing agitators harassing peaceful individuals within D.C. between June 1, 2020, and the present; and, 2. All documents and communications referring or relating to D.C.’s examination, if any, of whether the perpetrators of the recent violence and intimidation within D.C. have been paid or otherwise induced to commit these acts of violence by a third party.

But Mayor Bowser may miss the deadline because she seems to be preoccupied with removing D.C. icons like the Washington Monument.