You Cannot Make This UP: DC Wants to Remove...the Washington Monument

I know we’re all talking about Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh, which once again showed that his mind has devolved into applesauce, along with the leftist riots that continue to engulf the nation, but we have new political correctness news. Apparently, a DC committee convened by Mayor Muriel Bowser has recommended that the Washington Monument, among other federal memorials in the city, should be marked for removal, relocation, or contextualization. No, you cannot make this up (via WaPo):

A committee reporting to D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser recommends renaming dozens of public schools, parks and government buildings in the nation’s capital, after studying the historical namesakes’ connections to slavery and oppression. The honorees whom the committee says should not have public works named for them include presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson; Revolutionary leader Benjamin Franklin; inventor Alexander Graham Bell; and national anthem writer Francis Scott Key. “We believe strongly that all District of Columbia owned public spaces, facilities and commemorative works should only honor those individuals who exemplified those values such as equity, opportunity and diversity that DC residents hold dear,” the committee’s chairs, Bowser advisor Beverly Perry and public library director Richard Reyes-Gavilan, wrote in a letter introducing their report.

This is not parody...



The Washington, DC government wants to remove the Washington monument. https://t.co/Uuyp3H9Ezs pic.twitter.com/SGhFwPkHYf — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 1, 2020

This is crap. Pure and simple. This is about the erasure of American history, so for all those folks who decided to sit out and let these clowns take down Confederate statues because these were bad, bad people, well, this was the only logical conclusion of that push. It was never about the Confederacy. This is about our history, our founding, and the Left’s prolonged attempt to wipe it away and rewrite it through an insane woke lens. And whether we like it or not, the Confederacy is part of American history. In fact, it’s a huge part, being that the civil war was probably one of the most moral conflicts this nation ever fought. Also, the Confederacy produced some of the finest military officers this nation ever produced.

But attacking them was just the first salvo with regards to their real target: Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, and the rest of the Founding Fathers.